Article By
Susan Llewellyn Deniker
Steptoe & Johnson PLLC

NCAA Member Institutions Face May 18 Deadline for Arrington Concussion Settlement Certifications

Friday, May 15, 2020

The NCAA reached a settlement in the student athlete concussion class action matters (Arrington Settlement Agreement) which received court approval in 2019. The class action litigation against the NCAA related to claims for the handling of student athlete concussions. In accordance with the approved Settlement Agreement terms, NCAA member institutions will be released from certain claims from class members, including claims for medical monitoring, if they follow the requirements of the Settlement Agreement.  

To benefit from the release, NCAA member institutions must certify in writing, on or before 11:59 PM CDT on May 18, 2020, that they are compliant with Section IX of the Settlement Agreement, including the establishment of a concussion management plan that meets the requirements of the Agreement.  

A copy of the Settlement Agreement may be found here. Additionally, the NCAA’s instructions for the certification process can be accessed here

If you have any questions about whether your institution should participate in the certification process pursuant to the Arrington Settlement Agreement or how to submit the certification form, please contact any of the authors.

Susan Deniker, labor and employment law, litigation, and education law attorney, Steptoe Johnson Law Firm
Susan Llewellyn Deniker
Member

Susan Deniker focuses her practice in the areas of labor and employment law, litigation, and education law. Ms. Deniker's practice includes state and federal court cases, as well as cases before the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, the West Virginia Human Rights Commission, and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.  Ms. Deniker is leader of the firm's Labor and Employment Practice Group.

