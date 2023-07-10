New Texas Law Prohibits Employers from Race-Based Hair Discrimination

Monday, July 10, 2023

Governor Greg Abbott recently signed House Bill No. 567, also known as the CROWN Act, into law. Following the bill’s enactment on September 1, 2023, Texas law will prohibit race-based hair discrimination in employment, schools, and housing.

Under the new law, Texas Labor Code provisions referring to racial discrimination include “discrimination because of or on the basis of an employee’s hair texture or protective hairstyle commonly or historically associated with race.” A “protective hairstyle” includes braids, locks, and twists. Additionally, the CROWN Act makes it unlawful for employers, labor unions, and employment agencies to adopt or enforce grooming policies with race-based hair discrimination.

Texas joins twenty-one other jurisdictions in prohibiting such discrimination: Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Texas employers should review their dress and grooming policies for compliance before the CROWN Act goes into effect on September 1, 2023.