July 10, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 191
Advertisement

44

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

July 10, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 08, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Derek A. McKee

Polsinelli PC
Alerts

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

New Texas Law Prohibits Employers from Race-Based Hair Discrimination

Monday, July 10, 2023

Governor Greg Abbott recently signed House Bill No. 567, also known as the CROWN Act, into law. Following the bill’s enactment on September 1, 2023, Texas law will prohibit race-based hair discrimination in employment, schools, and housing.

Under the new law, Texas Labor Code provisions referring to racial discrimination include “discrimination because of or on the basis of an employee’s hair texture or protective hairstyle commonly or historically associated with race.” A “protective hairstyle” includes braids, locks, and twists. Additionally, the CROWN Act makes it unlawful for employers, labor unions, and employment agencies to adopt or enforce grooming policies with race-based hair discrimination.

Texas joins twenty-one other jurisdictions in prohibiting such discrimination: Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Texas employers should review their dress and grooming policies for compliance before the CROWN Act goes into effect on September 1, 2023. 

© Polsinelli PC, Polsinelli LLP in CaliforniaNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 191
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Derek A. McKee
Associate

Derek McKee represents employers in employment-related litigation matters. He has experience in single-plaintiff and class action defense, especially with cases arising under Title VII, The American with Disabilities Act (ADA), The Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA), the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), and the Texas Labor Code. Derek also routinely handles Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) administrative proceedings and various employment-related disputes in arbitration. He is committed to understanding the industry in which clients operate and...

[email protected]
214-661-5520
www.polsinelli.com
www.polsinelli.com/publications