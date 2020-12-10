December 10, 2020

Volume X, Number 345

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

December 10, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

December 09, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

December 08, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

December 07, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Gary Enis
Robert T. Quackenboss
Amber M. Rogers
Hunton Andrews Kurth
Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
Advertisement

NLRB Finds Executive’s Joking Tweet Violated Federal Labor Law

Thursday, December 10, 2020

Given the pervasiveness of social media in society, the National Labor Relations Board (Board) has been forced to frequently weigh in on the intersection between employee and employer’s social media activity and labor law. The Board has released a great catalog of cases over the past decade touching on issues related to the workplace and social media—these issues range from what social media policies and employer may enact to what discipline an employer may impose for an employee’s social media conduct.

In the recent decision in FDRLST Media, LLC, 370 NLRB No. 49 (2020), the Board was asked to determine whether a tweet from an executive of The Federalist, an online conservative magazine, claiming he would send the Company’s employees “back to the salt mine” if they attempted to organize a union violated the National Labor Relations Act (Act). The tweet was sent in response to public reporting that employees at another, more liberal, media company had staged a walkout. The Board found that the executive’s tweet violated Section 8(a)(1) of the Act because “employees would reasonably view the message as expressing an intent to take swift action against any employee who tried to unionize.”

In so finding, the Board rejected the employer’s argument that the tweet was posted in jest and it was clear from the context of the tweet that the executive’s intent was not to discourage the company’s employees from organizing. To support this argument, two Federalist employees submitted affidavits claiming that the tweet was funny, sarcastic, and that they did not feel threatened by the tweet. There was also no evidence that Federalist employees were organizing or were planning to organize a union. Moreover, any possibility of Federalist employees organizing a union was likely extremely low given that it is a conservative online magazine.

Nevertheless, the Board found that the executive’s motive in posting the tweet was not at issue. The relevant test, the Board held, is whether the employer engaged in conduct which would tend to interfere with an employee’s exercise of rights under the Act. The Board found the executive’s tweet met this test because employees could reasonably infer from the tweet that the employer would take adverse action against them if they attempted to unionize.

The employer also argued that because the communication was posted on the executive’s personal social media account, there was no intent that the message was directed at the company’s employees. Here again, the Board rejected this argument because the parties stipulated at least one employee of the Company saw the tweet. Moreover, the Board relied on longstanding precedent that “a threat ‘not intended for the eyes of employees’ but nevertheless seen by them violates Sec. 8(a)(1).”

This case should serve as a reminder to employers that expressing anti-union sentiments on social media may run afoul of the Act. This can be the case even when an employer believes, like the Federalist probably did, that the chance of its employees organizing is practically non-existent. While employers are free to voice opinions on unions to their workforce, careless and flippant comments from employers about unions and unionizing on social media—even if meant in jest—do not evade scrutiny under the Act. Accordingly, it is important that employers train their supervisors that their statements—even on their personal social media accounts—can subject employers to liability under the Act.

Copyright © 2020, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP. All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume X, Number 345
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Gary Enis Associate Dallas Labor and Employment
Gary Enis
Associate

As an associate in the firm’s labor and employment group, Gary assists clients with traditional labor issues and complex employment matters.

Gary focuses on complex labor and employment litigation involving employment discrimination lawsuits, collective actions, and trade secret and restrictive covenant matters. Gary also helps employers comply with federal, state and local labor and employment laws by advising on workplace policies and procedures. In addition, he participates in several of the firm’s pro bono projects. 

Relevant Experience

  • ...

genis@HuntonAK.com
214-979-2924
www.huntonak.com
Robert T. Quackenboss
Robert T. Quackenboss Labor & Employment Litigation Attorney Hunton Andrews Kurth Washington, DC & New York, NY
Partner

Bob litigates complex employment, labor and business disputes.

Bob is a litigator who represents businesses in resolving their complex labor, employment, trade secret, non-compete and related commercial disputes. He was recognized as a Labor & Employment Star in Benchmark Litigation’s Rankings for 2019. He advises employers regarding union organizing activities, manages union election campaigns and litigates labor arbitrations nationwide. He also serves as co-chair of the firm’s Unfair Competition and Information Protection Task Force, which concentrates on trade secret theft,...

rquackenboss@HuntonAK.com
202-955-1950
www.huntonak.com/en
www.huntonak.com/en/insights/index.html
Amber M. Rogers
Amber Rogers Employment Lawyer Hunton Andrews Kurth
Partner

Amber’s national practice assists clients with traditional labor relations and litigation, employment advice and counseling, and complex employment litigation.

Amber is Board Certified in Labor & Employment Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, and is a trial lawyer who has extensive experience representing and advising clients in traditional labor relations, such as collective bargaining, representation elections, decertification elections, unfair labor practice charges, arbitrating grievances, contract administration and...

arogers@HuntonAK.com
214 468 3308
www.huntonak.com
Advertisement
Advertisement