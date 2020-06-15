June 15, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

June 15, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 13, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 12, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
John ReVeal
Judith E. Rinearson
K&L Gates
FinTech Law Watch

OCC Issues Final Rule to Fix Madden

Monday, June 15, 2020

On May 29, 2020, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (“OCC”) issued a final rule to clarify that, when a federal or state-chartered savings association transfers a loan portfolio,  interest permissible on the loans before the transfer continues to be permissible after the transfer.  In this way, the OCC hopes to resolve the uncertainty created by the Madden v. Midland Funding, LLC decision (“Madden”). 

Prior to Madden, it had long been understood that a non-usurious loan does not become usurious due solely to the fact that it was assigned or sold to a third party.  This “valid-when-made” doctrine allowed the sale and purchase of loans with reasonable confidence that they would be enforceable after their sale.  But the Madden court held that the purchaser of a credit card portfolio, because it was not a national bank could not charge the same interest rates that had been permissible for the national bank.  Although the court didn’t discuss the valid-when-made doctrine, by declaring the credit card interest rates to be usurious after the accounts had been sold to a non-national bank, the court upended longstanding market practices. 

The OCC’s Final Rule amends the existing regulations that implement Section 85 for national banks and 12 U.S.C. § 1463(g) for savings associations (“Section 1463(g)”), in each case with the addition of a single paragraph stating that interest on a loan that is permissible under Section 85 or Section 1463(g), as applicable, “shall not be affected by the sale, assignment, or other transfer of the loan.” 

By carefully characterizing the Final Rule as simply interpreting the scope of Section 85 and Section 1463(g), rather than as a rule providing for preemption of state law, the OCC supports a similar approach and result from the FDIC for state chartered banks.  Thus, the FDIC can follow the OCC and issue a final rule based on their interpretation of the scope of Section 27(a).  In doing so, they too can avoid any politically sensitive preemption determinations.

The OCC’s Final Rule is good news for national banks, savings associations, their investors and the lending market place.  It is reasonable to expect that the FDIC will take a similar step to help state banks and their investors, finally bring financial institutions back to the pre-Madden days.

Copyright 2020 K & L Gates

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

John ReVeal
Partner

John ReVeal is a partner in the firm’s Washington, D.C. office and a member of the consumer financial services practice group. He advises banks and other financial services providers on consumer compliance and assists financial institutions in the review and development of Bank Secrecy Act and Anti-Money Laundering programs.

In addition, Mr. ReVeal advises financial institutions regarding bank and thrift powers, federal preemption, exportation of rates and charges, and financial institution licensing.

John.ReVeal@klgates.com
202-778-9055
www.klgates.com
Judith E. Rinearson
Judith E. Rinearson, KL Gates, federal consumer protection lawyer, anti money laundering attorney
Partner

Judith Rinearson is a partner in the firm’s New York and London offices. Ms. Rinearson concentrates her practice in prepaid and emerging payment systems, electronic payments, crypto/virtual currencies, reward programs, ACH and check processing. She has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, including 18 years at American Express’s General Counsel’s Office. Her expertise focuses particularly in the areas of emerging payments and compliance with state and federal consumer protection laws, anti-money laundering laws, state money transmitter licensing laws and abandoned property laws. 

Fully experienced in both the “issuing” and “acquiring” side of the payments business, Ms. Rinearson has drafted and negotiated complex agreements with strategic co-branded partners, processors and Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs), ATM networks, major retailers and service providers, prepaid card issuers and program managers, international remittance companies, virtual and mobile payment providers, as well as the Terms and Conditions and disclosures that usually accompany such products. She has hands-on experience in all legal aspects of launching and managing a range of payment products, from prepaid cards of all kinds, to Bitcoin exchanges and miners, wire transfer services, ACH, electronic banking, money orders and credit cards. Her practice includes advising on fraud avoidance and compliance with federal banking and anti-money laundering laws, as well as state money transmitter licensing laws, consumer protection laws and abandoned property laws. On the international level, Ms. Rinearson has supervised the launch of a range of payment and foreign currency products in Europe, Asia and Latin America; met with international regulators; and spoken on the issue of payment regulation. 

Judith.Rinearson@klgates.com
212-536-3928
www.klgates.com