May 10, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

May 08, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 07, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
T. Scott Kelly
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
Our Insights

OFCCP Announces August 2020 Deadline to Implement New Disability Self-ID Form

Saturday, May 9, 2020

On May 8, 2020, the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) announced an August 4, 2020, deadline for federal contractors and subcontractors to implement a new disability self-identification form to use when soliciting disability status from applicants and employees. The announcement came a few days after the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) approved a revised self-identification form that OFCCP first proposed in October 2019.

OFCCP explains the August 2020, implementation deadline will allow covered contractors time to incorporate the revised disability form into their electronic systems, including applicant tracking systems. OFCCP notes that covered contractors should continue using the disability self-identification form that technically expired in January 2020, until they implement the revised self-identification form.

The revised disability self-identification form alphabetizes, updates, and expands the list of disabilities. The approved form does differ from the proposed self-identification form.

Some of the notable additions or further refinements to the disabilities list include:

  • “Autoimmune disorder, for example, lupus, fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis, or HIV/AIDS

  • Blind or low vision

  • Cardiovascular or heart disease

  • Deaf or hard of hearing

  • Gastrointestinal disorders, for example, Crohn’s disease, or irritable bowel syndrome

  • Nervous system condition for example, migraine headaches, Parkinson’s disease, or Multiple sclerosis (MS)

  • Psychiatric condition, for example, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, PTSD, or major depression”

The revised form does not contain the reasonable accommodation language that was included in its predecessor. It also contains new language regarding the goal of having individuals with disabilities comprise 7 percent of the workforce, the requirement to ask employees to update their disability status at least every five years, promises that all information will be kept confidential, and information on OFCCP’s website for those who would like more information.

© 2020, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

T. Scott Kelly, Defense Contracting Attorney, Shareholder, Ogletree Deakins Law firm
T. Scott Kelly
Shareholder

Scott Kelly provides practical solutions for federal contractors and subcontractors across the United States to comply with the ever-changing affirmative action obligations imposed by doing business with the federal government.  He advocates on behalf of his clients in compliance evaluations and administrative enforcement actions triggered by the United States Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP).  Mr. Kelly assists manufacturing, transportation, construction, food processing, hospitality, healthcare, and financial institutions...

scott.kelly@ogletree.com
205-986-1024
www.ogletree.com