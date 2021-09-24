September 24, 2021

Volume XI, Number 267

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

September 23, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

September 22, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

September 21, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Guy Brenner
Ariel N. Brotman

Proskauer Rose LLP
Government Contractor Compliance & Regulatory Update Blog

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

OFCCP Moves One Step Closer To AAP Verification

Thursday, September 23, 2021

In a step toward implementation of OFCCP’s Affirmative Action Program (“AAP”) Verification Initiative, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) approved an Affirmative Action Program Verification Interface (AAP-VI) that OFCCP developed for federal contractors to submit AAPs.

Although the verification program has not yet launched, and details are scarce, the OFCCP already has an AAP-VI website which promises the program is “Coming Soon” and explains that “Affirmative Action Program Verification Interface (AAP-VI) is a secure web based interface created to improve communication and the transfer of Affirmative Action Program data, between Federal Contractors and the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs.”

As previously reported, in furtherance of Directive 2018-07, on September 14, 2020, OFCCP published a notice soliciting comments concerning its proposal to obtain approval from the OMB to implement the AAP-VI.  The notice stated the AAP-VI would be used to assist with a yet-to-be-established AAP online certification process for federal contractors and provide a secure method for federal contractors to submit AAPs electronically to OFCCP when they are scheduled for a compliance evaluation.

Presently, federal contractors are only required to submit their AAPs via mail or email and are not required to certify annually to the OFCCP that their AAPs are compliant.  According to the OFCCP AAP-VI Federal Contractor User Guide, “[t]he AAP-VI system will be the primary source for entering, tracking and submitting [] Affirmative Action Programs for review by OFCCP.  AAP-VI will provide federal contractors a system to submit their Programs in a more efficient manner and provide visibility and reporting capabilities of the data submitted by the Programs.”

We are still awaiting further details from the OFCCP, we will continue to closely monitor and report on new developments.  In the meantime, additional information can be found in OFCCP’s AAP-VI Administrative Guide and OFCCP’s AAP-VI Federal Contractor User Guide.  Further, contractors should be getting ready for the launch of the verification interface by making sure their AAPs are prepared and ready for “prime time,” including ensuring they meet all of OFCCP’s requirements.

 

© 2021 Proskauer Rose LLP. National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 266
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Guy Brenner, Labor Attorney, Proskauer Rose, arbitration proceedings Lawyer
Guy Brenner
Partner

Guy Brenner is a partner in the Labor & Employment Law Department and co-head of the Non-Compete & Trade Secrets Group. He has extensive experience representing employers in both single-plaintiff and class action matters, as well as in arbitration proceedings. He also regularly assists federal government contractors with the many special employment-related compliance challenges they face.

Guy represents employers in all aspects of employment and labor litigation and counseling, with an emphasis on non-compete and trade secrets issues,...

gbrenner@proskauer.com
202-416-6830
www.proskauer.com
www.lawandtheworkplace.com
Ariel N. Brotman
Associate

Ariel Brotman is an associate in the Labor Department and a member of the Employment Litigation & Arbitration Group.

abrotman@proskauer.com
310-557-5638
www.proskauer.com
www.proskauer.com/insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement