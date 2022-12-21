December 21, 2022

Volume XII, Number 355

62

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

December 21, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

December 20, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

December 19, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Lauren B. Hicks
Christopher J. Near

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
Our Insights

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

OFCCP Posting Requirements: Compliance Reminders for Federal Contractors [PODCAST]

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

In this podcast, Lauren Hicks and Chris Near give an overview of the regulatory poster requirements imposed by the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) on federal contractors. The speakers review noteworthy posters, how OFCCP will ensure they are posted during audits, digital accessibility, and best practices for regulatory compliance. Specifically, the speakers address the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s (EEOC) new “Know Your Rights” poster that replaced the prior “EEO is the Law” poster and supplement. The presentation covers additional compliance obligations including the pay transparency nondiscrimination poster, as well as wage and hour posting requirements imposed under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) that are applicable to federal contractors, the “Notification of Employee Rights Under Federal Labor Laws” poster, and the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA) poster. The speakers also provide best practices to successfully navigating poster compliance in an OFCCP compliance review.

© 2022, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 355
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Lauren B. Hicks
Of Counsel

*Currently licensed in Indiana only.

Lauren Hicks devotes the majority of her practice to representing federal contractors and subcontractors in compliance evaluations and administrative enforcement actions triggered by the United States Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP).

Ms. Hicks counsels employers on the preparation, management, and defense of their affirmative action programs and related matters, including jurisdictional analyses and preventative strategies. She has extensive experience with investigating and resolving systemic...

[email protected]
404-870-1838
www.ogletree.com
Christopher J. Near
Of Counsel

Christopher (“Chris”) Near works closely with employers to provide advice and representation on employment-related issues that may arise under state or federal statute, regulation, or common law, with a focus on federal and South Carolina law. Chris also provides companies with guidance on handling day-to-day personnel matters and offers advice generally with implementing best practices for employment matters that arise in the normal course of business.

Christopher focuses in: 

  • Litigation
    • ...
[email protected]
803-252-1300
www.ogletree.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement