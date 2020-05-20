OSHA Issues Revised Enforcement Guidance for Recording Cases and Inspections of COVID-19

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

On May 19, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) revised its policy for when employers have to record COVID-19 cases in their injury and illness logs.

Under the revised policy, employers who are otherwise required to keep OSHA logs must make a determination as to whether workers’ COVID-19 cases are job-related. Previously, OSHA took the position that only healthcare employers, corrections facilities, and emergency-response providers were required to make that determination.

OSHA expects employers to perform an investigation into the determination of work-relatedness of COVID-19 cases, while acknowledging that the nature of the disease and the extent of its spread will make such determination difficult. OSHA will look to:

The reasonableness of the employer’s investigation into work-relatedness: The employer should ask how the employee believes he or she contracted the virus; while respecting privacy, the employer should discuss activities that may have led to the employee contracting the virus, and the employer should review the work environment for potential exposure.

The evidence available to the employer that COVID-19 was contracted at work: OSHA will consider whether the employer made a proper determination of work-relatedness based on the information reasonably available to the employer. While there is no simple formula to determine work-relatedness, certain types of evidence may weigh in favor of or against work-relatedness.

Likely work-related

Several cases develop among workers who work closely together, and there is no alternative explanation.

An employee contracts COVID-19 shortly after lengthy, close exposure to a customer or co-worker who has a confirmed case of COVID-19, and there is no alternative explanation.

An employee’s duties include frequent, close exposure to the general public in an area with ongoing community transmission, and there is no alternative explanation.

Likely not work-related

An employee is the only worker with COVID-19 and does not have frequent contact with the general public, regardless of the rate of community spread.

An employee closely associates with someone outside the workplace who has COVID-19.

OSHA will give weight to any evidence of work-relatedness presented by medical providers, public health authorities, and the employee himself or herself.

If the employer conducts a reasonable and good faith inquiry as described above and cannot determine whether it is more likely than not that the exposure was work-related, the employer does not have to record the illness in its log.

However, OSHA emphasizes that it is most important that the employer investigate COVID-19 cases among employees and respond appropriately to protect workers, regardless of whether cases are considered work-related.

OSHA also issued updated enforcement guidance for inspections related to COVID-19 complaints, referrals and severe illness reports.

In response to the reopening of many parts of the country, OSHA plans to operate within the following framework:

In areas where community spread of COVID-19 has significantly decreased, OSHA will return to its regular inspection policy except that it will: Continue to prioritize COVID-19 cases; and Use phone investigations or Rapid Response Investigations (RRIs) where OSHA may have previously performed onsite investigations.

In areas where community spread is elevated or there is a resurgence, OSHA will: Continue to prioritize COVID-19 fatalities and imminent danger exposures for inspection. On-site inspections will be focused on hospitals and other health care providers and workplaces with high numbers of complaints or known COVID-19 cases; and Use phone investigations instead of on-site inspections when they can adequately address the hazards.



OSHA also emphasizes that this guidance is intended to be time-limited to the current COVID-19 public health crisis and encourages employers to frequently check OSHA’s webpage for updates.