The Pandemic Effect: Supply and Distribution Channels

Daniel R. Guadalupe, Co-Chair of the firm’s Litigation Practice Group, represents clients in commercial litigation and “outside” general counsel assistance with a specialty in manufacturing and distribution, business disputes, medical device companies, construction, professional liability, franchise law, arbitrations and mediations, and international matters.

Dan has been counsel to Lloyd’s of London in professional liability defense matters, Swiss conglomerate ABB, French power company Alstom, National Starch and Chemical Company, the Housing Authority of the City of Newark, the City of Perth Amboy, MFS Engineers and is the main U.S. outside counsel for Swiss medical equipment manufacturer, Schiller A.G. He was a member of the legal team representing Finnish medical equipment manufacturer Datex-Ohmeda in North America and Latin America. He is outside counsel for one of the largest Hispanic-owned food manufacturing businesses in the U.S., Tropical Cheese Industries, as well as ice cream manufacturer Delicioso Coco Helado. He defended car maker John Z. DeLorean in a federal action in New Jersey. Dan also represents hotel and restaurant franchisees in litigation and disputes. He has handled and supervised litigation and transactional matters in Switzerland, Spain, Mexico, El Salvador, Colombia, Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, Costa Rica, and Puerto Rico. Dan is regarded as a trusted, reliable advisor to many business owners and companies.

Early on in his career, Dan wrote the winning trial and appellate briefs for former Governor Tom Kean in an election dispute and received a letter commendation from the Governor after his position was upheld by the New Jersey Supreme Court. Having been appointed in July 2011 by Governor Christie, Dan served on the Advisory Committee of the Governor’s only and premier policy advices group on Hispanic affairs in New Jersey.

Dan is on the exclusive roster of arbitrators of the American Arbitration Association. He served as an International Chamber of Commerce Arbitrator and Adjunct Seton Hall Law School Professor.

Dan is active in the community. He served on the Board of Trustees for GlassRoots, Inc., a non-profit that provides multiple opportunities and a nurturing environment for underserved, at-risk youth, ages 10-18, to achieve self-esteem through creative expression, while also learning basic business skills and valuable life lessons. Dan also served as a Trustee on the Board of Trustees of CentraState Healthcare System and is a former President of the New Jersey Hispanic Bar Association.