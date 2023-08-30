August 30, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 242
Advertisement

55

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

August 29, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 28, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Jeffrey D. Koelzer
Gary J. Mouw
Gage M. Selvius

Varnum LLP
Advisory

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Preparing Automotive Parts Suppliers for a Potential UAW Strike

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union recently voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against General Motors, Ford, or Stellantis if the ongoing negotiations regarding a new labor contract fails. If your company is a parts supplier for any of these three automobile manufacturers, you should be aware that a UAW strike may lead these manufacturers to attempt to avoid or delay performance under their supplier contracts. A strike could therefore present issues that significantly effect contractual relationships in the automotive industry, including contracts through which your company supplies parts to the automobile manufacturers and contracts with your company’s suppliers.

With the potential of a UAW strike looming, it is essential for automobile parts suppliers to prepare to navigate this situation. If you are a supplier, the most important action that you should take is to ensure you fully understand the contractual rights between your company and both your customers and your suppliers. With a full understanding of how the strike affects your contractual rights, you can position your business to effectively manage the potential implications a UAW strike may have on the industry.

If you supply parts to one of the three Detroit automakers involved in the UAW negotiations – General Motors, Ford or Stellantis – your contract with that company may have provisions that alter each parties’ rights in the event of a strike. These provisions could include, but are not limited to, force majeure clauses, termination clauses, indemnification agreements, and limitation of liability clauses. You should ensure that you understand all rights and obligations under each agreement that you have with these three companies. An analysis of how those rights and obligations could be impacted can help your company analyze its options and the associated risks if the current UAW negotiations result in a strike.

In the same way that the three Detroit Automakers may attempt to leverage provisions of their supplier agreements to cancel, delay, or reduce orders, your company may be entitled to invoke contractual provisions that are contained in your contracts with your suppliers in order to reduce your exposure or prevent losses. You should be aware of your options under each supplier agreement and be prepared to analyze the impact that enforcing those provisions may have on both the immediate and long-term future of your company.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the immediate future of the automotive industry, strategic preparation is critical to ensuring your business is able to navigate this situation. If you have any questions or concerns regarding the impact the impending strikes may have on your contractual rights or obligations, Varnum’s experienced automotive supply chain attorneys are available to assist with contractual analysis and provide tailored guidance and support to protect your interests.

© 2023 Varnum LLPNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 241
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Jeffrey Koelzer, litigation and appellate attorney, Varnum
Jeffrey D. Koelzer
Associate

Jeff is member of the Litigation and Trial Services Practice Team with a focus on general commercial litigation and family law.  His appellate experience includes arguing before the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit and briefing cases for the Michigan Supreme Court. Jeff also has experience with corporate governance matters and complex financing transactions. 

Education

  • University of Michigan Law School
    Ann Arbor, Michigan
    J.D., cum laude, 2014

  • ...
[email protected]
616-336-6488
www.varnumlaw.com
Gary J. Mouw
Gary J. Mouw Varnum Litigator
Partner

Gary’s practice is primarily focused on representing companies and individuals – in Michigan and across the country – in connection with government enforcement actions and white collar criminal defense. He has extensive experience conducting internal investigations in a wide range of matters, including antitrust claims, False Claims Act suits, and environmental matters. Gary has represented clients in investigations conducted by the United States Department of Justice, the United States Attorney’s Offices throughout the country, the United States Department of Defense,...

[email protected]
616-336-6424
www.varnumlaw.com
Gage M. Selvius
Gage M. Selvius Litigation Attorney Varnum Law Firm Grand Rapids
Associate

Gage is an associate attorney working primarily with the Litigation and Trial Practice Team. He has experience in a variety of litigation issues including antitrust matters, property disputes and environmental claims. Gage is a skilled researcher with additional experience in tax disputes, contract review and corporate governance matters.

Gage served as a law clerk for the Federal Public Defender for the Western District of Michigan while in law school. He received a full tuition Presidential Scholarship to the University of Alabama, earning...

[email protected]
616-336-6731
www.varnumlaw.com