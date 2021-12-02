December 2, 2021

Volume XI, Number 336
December 02, 2021

December 01, 2021

November 30, 2021

November 29, 2021

Article By

Linn F. Freedman

Robinson & Cole LLP
Data Privacy + Security Insider

Privacy Tip #309 – Women Poised to Fill Gap of Cybersecurity Talent

Thursday, December 2, 2021

I have been advocating for gender equality in Cybersecurity for years [related podcast and post].

The statistics on the participation of women in the field of cybersecurity continue to be bleak, despite significant outreach efforts, including “Girls Who Code” and programs to encourage girls to explore STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects.

Women are just now rising to positions from which they can help other women break into the field, land high-paying jobs, and combat the dearth of talent in technology. Judy Dinn, the new Chief Information Officer of TD Bank NA, is doing just that. One of her priorities is to encourage women to pursue tech careers. She recently told the Wall Street Journal that she “really, really always wants to make sure that female representation—whether they’re in grade school, high school, universities—that that funnel is always full.”

The Wall Street Journal article states that a study by AnitaB.org found that “women made up about 29% of the U.S. tech workforce in 2020.”  It is well known that companies are fighting for tech and cybersecurity talent and that there are many more open positions than talent to fill them. The tech and cybersecurity fields are growing with unlimited possibilities.

This is where women should step in. With increased support, and prioritized recruiting efforts that encourage women to enter fields focused on technology, we can tap more talent and begin to fill the gap of cybersecurity talent in the U.S.

Copyright © 2021 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.
Linn F. Freedman
Linn F. Freedman
Partner

Linn Freedman practices in data privacy and security law, cybersecurity, and complex litigation. She provides guidance on data privacy and cybersecurity compliance to a full range of public and private clients across all industries, such as construction, education, health care, insurance, manufacturing, real estate, utilities and critical infrastructure, marine, and charitable organizations. Linn is a member of the firm's Business Litigation Group and chairs its Data Privacy + Cybersecurity Team. She is also a member of the Financial Services Cyber-Compliance Team (CyFi ...

lfreedman@rc.com
401-709-3353
www.rc.com
