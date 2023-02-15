February 15, 2023

Article By

Jennifer B. Rubin
Geri L. Haight
Paul M. Huston

Mintz
Employment, Labor & Benefits Viewpoints

Reinventing the Employment Relationship: A Moderated Discussion about the Future of Work [Podcast]

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

The worldwide pandemic, focus on social justice, sharp political divisions, quiet quitting and the Great Resignation are all events that have impacted and altered employment relationships. At the same time the modern workplace is becoming dispersed, virtual and vocal, workplace regulation – the laws that form the structure of the traditional employment relationship – is becoming even more challenging for employers struggling to meet the challenges of the next generation of workers.

So where do employers go from here?

Mintz's Masterclass, in partnership with Lexology, features a moderated discussion, debate-style, about the future of the rapidly evolving employment relationship.

This interactive, forward-thinking conversation (which will include live polling and Q&A) discusses:

  • Exclusive insights into the transformation of the workplace;
  • Challenges imposed by a shifting economy, labor shortages, the Great Resignation, and “quiet quitters”;
  • How these changes impact the legal regulation of the employment relationship; and
  • Practical strategies that accommodate a balance between employers and employees.

 

About this Author

Jennifer Rubin Employment Attorney Mintz
Jennifer B. Rubin
Member

Jen draws on 30 years of experience crafting legal solutions to employment challenges. Her clients include small and large businesses and individual representation of executives. She advises technology, financial services, publishing, retail, professional services, and health care companies seeking regulatory, litigation, and compliance advice. She divides her employment practice between wage and hour compliance and trial practice, with a focus on class actions, trade secrets and employment mobility disputes, and the defense of discrimination, retaliation and other disputes arising from...

Geri L. Haight
Geri L. Haight Employment Litigation Attorney Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo Boston, MA
Member

Geri has a multifaceted practice focusing on employment litigation, counseling, and compliance, as well as intellectual property and trade secret matters. She leverages extensive experience as an in-house attorney and trial lawyer and with a broad range of business and employment issues to advise clients across a variety of industries, including food & beverage, consumer products, retail, and technology.

Geri’s work primarily involves litigation and counseling on federal and state labor and employment matters, including issues involving trade secret protection, the enforcement...

Paul M. Huston
Paul Huston, Mintz Levin, Wage & Hour Employment Litigation & Arbitration Discrimination & Harassment Employee Mobility & Trade Secrets Employment Counseling and Training Complex Commercial Litigation
Attorney

Paul Huston is an attorney in the firm’s employment labor and benefits practice group. His practice focuses on labor and employment litigation and general commercial litigation. Paul has a wide range of experience handling both single plaintiff and class action lawsuits, covering issues from wrongful termination, sexual harassment, and disability discrimination, to wage and hour class actions involving thousands of class members. Paul also has significant experience in contract formation and defense, including independent contractor agreements, arbitration agreements,...

