Reinventing the Employment Relationship: A Moderated Discussion about the Future of Work [Podcast]

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

The worldwide pandemic, focus on social justice, sharp political divisions, quiet quitting and the Great Resignation are all events that have impacted and altered employment relationships. At the same time the modern workplace is becoming dispersed, virtual and vocal, workplace regulation – the laws that form the structure of the traditional employment relationship – is becoming even more challenging for employers struggling to meet the challenges of the next generation of workers.

So where do employers go from here?

Mintz's Masterclass, in partnership with Lexology, features a moderated discussion, debate-style, about the future of the rapidly evolving employment relationship.

This interactive, forward-thinking conversation (which will include live polling and Q&A) discusses: