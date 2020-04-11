April 11, 2020

 

Michael T. Foley
Timothy D. Kertland
Susan Light
SEC Announces CBOE Amendments to Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Testing Rules

Saturday, April 11, 2020

On April 7, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that Cboe Exchange, Inc. (CBOE) proposed to amend Interpretation and Policy .01 to Rule 5.24 regarding business continuity and disaster recovery testing in order to harmonize with its affiliated options exchanges. The proposed rule change became effective and operative immediately upon filing.

Specifically, among other things, CBOE has amended the application of the threshold of a meaningful percentage of CBOE’s overall volume and executed combined customer volume in SPX and VIX to a specified quarter’s volume. CBOE has also adjusted the timing for which it notifies trading permit holders required to participate in annual testing.

Interested persons are solicited to provide comments to the SEC at http://www.sec.gov/rules/sro.shtml, by email to rule-comments@sec.gov or by paper in triplicate to Secretary, Securities and Exchange Commission, 100 F Street, NE, Washington, DC 20549-1090. All submissions should refer to File Number SR-CBOE-2020-025 (in the subject line if by email).

SEC Release No. 34-88575 is available here.

Michael T. Foley
Special Counsel

Michael Foley represents broker-dealers, investment advisers and other financial services industry participants with respect to a broad spectrum of legal and regulatory matters arising under the federal securities laws.

Michael has nearly 20 years of experience in private practice and in-house at both a large, full-service broker-dealer and at an online discount broker-dealer, advising broker-dealers and other financial institutions regarding compliance with the federal securities and commodities laws, and with the regulations of the US Securities and Exchange...

Timothy D. Kertland
Associate

Timothy Kertland concentrates his practice on transactional, corporate and regulatory aspects of financial services matters. Timothy is able to provide legal services to a wide variety of clients including proprietary trading firms, hedge funds, broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and commodity trading advisers.

While in law school, Timothy served as an editor of the Virginia Tax Review. As a first-year law student, he represented the University of Virginia School of Law at the National Transactional LawMeets Competition.

Susan Light
Partner

Susan Light focuses her practice on financial services regulatory matters. She counsels broker-dealers, hedge funds, investment banks and financial services clients on enforcement issues involving the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), other self-regulatory organizations (SROs) and state and federal regulatory authorities. She has particular experience related to sales practice issues, financial and operational issues, anti-money laundering, crowdfunding, cybersecurity, and cryptocurrencies.

