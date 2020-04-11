SEC Announces CBOE Amendments to Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Testing Rules

Saturday, April 11, 2020

On April 7, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that Cboe Exchange, Inc. (CBOE) proposed to amend Interpretation and Policy .01 to Rule 5.24 regarding business continuity and disaster recovery testing in order to harmonize with its affiliated options exchanges. The proposed rule change became effective and operative immediately upon filing.

Specifically, among other things, CBOE has amended the application of the threshold of a meaningful percentage of CBOE’s overall volume and executed combined customer volume in SPX and VIX to a specified quarter’s volume. CBOE has also adjusted the timing for which it notifies trading permit holders required to participate in annual testing.

