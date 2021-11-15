Jeff VonDruska is a Shareholder in the Chicago office of Vedder Price and a member of the firm’s Investment Services practice group.

His practice includes the representation of investment advisers, family offices, private funds, registered mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds and other financial institutions on a broad range of legal, regulatory, governance, formation and compliance matters.

Mr. VonDruska has significant experience in regulatory and compliance matters affecting investment advisers, including registration and marketing. He also counsels...