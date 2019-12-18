December 18, 2019

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

December 18, 2019

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

December 17, 2019

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

December 16, 2019

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Elaine C. Greenberg
William B. Mack
Vincent Lewis
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Financial Regulatory & Compliance News

SEC Proposes Conditional Exemption for Certain Activities of Registered Municipal Advisors

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Section 15 (a)(1) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act) generally prohibits a broker or dealer from effecting “any transactions in, or to induce or attempt to induce the purchase or sale of, any security” unless such broker or dealer is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

However, as is often the case in U.S. securities laws, the requirements of Section 15(a)(1) are subject to exceptions. On Oct. 2, 2019, the SEC proposed an exemptive order under Section 15(a)(2) of the Exchange Act (Release No. 34-87204) that would permit a registered municipal advisor who is not also a registered broker-dealer to solicit a single Qualified Provider (as defined below) in connection with the direct placement of an entire issuance of municipal securities without registering as a broker-dealer.

The SEC proposes to define Qualified Provider as any of:

  1. a bank, savings and loan association, insurance company, or registered investment company;

  2. an investment adviser registered with the Commission or with a state; or

  3. another institution with total assets of at least $50 million.

Thus, the proposed exemption would not be available in transactions involving retail investors, including public offerings of municipal securities.  

Furthermore, as noted in the release, a registered municipal advisor wishing to rely on the proposed exemption would be subject to two conditions:

Condition 1: Make written disclosures to the Qualified Provider stating that the registered municipal advisor represents solely the interests of the municipal issuer and not the Qualified Provider, and obtain from the Qualified Provider written acknowledgment of receipt of those disclosures.

Condition 2: Obtain a written representation from the Qualified Provider that the Qualified Provider is capable of independently evaluating the investment risks of the transaction.

Overall, the proposed exemption summarized above would ease the burden for municipal advisors in that they would not have to separately register with the SEC as broker-dealers. In contrast, however, broker-dealers generally object to the proposed exemption. They contend that the relief is unfair because the broker-dealers would still have regulatory burdens that result from their compliance with registration requirements, while the municipal advisors relying on the exemption will not be subject to those same burdens. The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) and Bond Dealers of America have also commented that the proposed exemption would be harmful to the municipal market and investors. For example, Leslie Norwood, a managing director of SIFMA, claimed that the proposed exemption would release municipal advisors from “due diligence obligations” that a registered broker-dealer is required to abide by. It remains to be seen whether the SEC will pull back or modify the proposal in any way at the end of the comment period, which closed on Dec. 9, 2019.

©2019 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved.

Related Articles

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Elaine Greenberg Securities Attorney Greenberg Traurig
Elaine C. Greenberg
Shareholder

Elaine C. Greenberg has over 30 years of securities law experience, including a 25-year tenure at the SEC. Her practice focuses on SEC, FINRA, DOJ, State Attorneys General and other securities and financial services regulatory matters, examinations, investigations, enforcement actions, and litigation; white collar defense and corporate investigations; and public finance. She has represented, advised, and counseled: major financial institutions and other financial services firms and their associated persons, including banks, underwriters, broker-dealers, investment advisers, investment...

greenberge@gtlaw.com
202.331.3106
gtlaw.com
William B. Mack
William B. Mack, Greenberg Traurig Law Firm, New York, Finance Law Attorney
Shareholder

William B. Mack is part of the firm’s government affairs and financial regulatory and compliance groups. He is experienced in advising companies on regulatory and compliance matters relating to the Securities and Exchange Commission regulations, the Exchange Act, Anti-Money Laundering laws and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) rules.

William’s practice involves all aspects of broker-dealer regulation, including Self-Regulatory Organization (SRO) membership, supervision, employment, research, soft dollar arrangements, chaperoning of foreign broker-dealers, social media, use of foreign finders, anti-money laundering rules, and market making issues. He also provides regulatory guidance to investment banking clients in connection with securities offerings and related trading issues.

William advises firms in the FINRA new membership (NMA) and the continuing membership (CMA) processes. William assists firms to develop or amend their written supervisory procedures and compliance manuals.

mackw@gtlaw.com
212-801-2230
www.gtlaw.com
Vincent Lewis
Vincent Lewis Securities Attorney
Associate

Vincent Lewis advises on transactional matters and regulatory issues arising under U.S. federal securities law. He represents SEC-registered investment companies, including mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and independent board members as well as registered investment advisers. He also advises closed-end funds regarding initial public offerings, preferred share offerings, and private offerings. Vincent drafts prospectuses, offering memoranda, compliance procedures, proxies, and third-party service contracts pertaining to investment funds.

Concentrations...

lewisv@gtlaw.com
312-456-8400
www.gtlaw.com