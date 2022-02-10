SEC Proposes a Variety of Rules Applicable to Security-Based Swaps

Proposed Rule 10B-1: Position Reporting of Large Security-Based Swaps. Rule 10B-1 would require any person, affiliate of such person or group of persons who would directly or indirectly be the owner or seller of a security-based swap to report such security-based swap position on EDGAR, subject to certain thresholds. The thresholds would vary based on the type of swap and, in certain circumstances, would include the value of any underlying securities owned by the holder of the reportable security-based swap position in determining whether the threshold has been met. The information on security-based swaps positions would be required to be filed on EDGAR within one business day of execution of the relevant position and would be publicly disseminated. The rule is intended to increase transparency in security-based swaps positions. In the proposing release, the SEC expressed concern about manufactured credit events triggering credit default swaps and the risks of concentrated positions that are not known to the market or regulators. Based on the SEC’s statements, the reporting of such large security-based swaps positions would alert market participants as to possible financial incentives a market participant might have to act contrary to the interests of the issuer and its stakeholders. The SEC stated that such transparency would be beneficial to the market even where there is no fraud, manipulation or deceptive conduct on the part of the owner of the large security-based swaps position. This appears to be based on the premise that such public reporting could help inform pricing and enhance the risk management of dealers where one market participant has built up a large position across a number of dealers by alerting the dealer as to significant exposure with respect to the same security-based swap.