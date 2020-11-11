November 11, 2020

John S. Marten
Nathaniel Segal
Jacob C. Tiedt
Cody L. Lipke
Vedder Price
Securities Litigation and Enforcement Trends
SEC Settles Enforcement Proceeding Without Imposing a Penalty Against Adviser That Self-Reported Alleged Expense Waiver Misrepresentations

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

On September 30, 2020, the SEC announced that it had settled administrative proceedings against an investment adviser for alleged compliance policy deficiencies and prospectus misrepresentations relating to the adviser’s recoupment of previously waived fund operating expenses for four money market funds, causing the funds to incur approximately $5.2 million in additional expenses.

According to the SEC’s order, the adviser’s contractual expense limitation agreements with the funds required the adviser to waive fees and/or reimburse fund expenses to the extent necessary to limit each fund’s total operating expenses to an agreed-upon expense cap, which was disclosed in various fund filings. In addition to the contractual expense caps, the adviser had voluntary expense limitations with the funds intended to prevent the funds from experiencing a negative yield and that entitled the adviser to recapture waived fees or reimbursed expenses during the ensuing three year period, so long as the recouped amounts did not result in negative yields for the funds. The SEC alleged that the adviser recaptured waived or reimbursed expenses under the voluntary arrangement that resulted in the funds exceeding their contractual expense caps. According to the SEC’s order, the fee table in the funds’ prospectuses omitted the expenses associated with the recaptured amounts under the voluntary agreements and failed to inform investors that the funds exceeded their disclosed expense caps for the funds’ most recent fiscal year. These alleged disclosure misrepresentations meant that the adviser failed to implement its written policies and procedures explicitly requiring recaptured expenses to be included within the “Other Expenses” line item of the fee table.

In light of the adviser’s alleged prospectus misrepresentations and deficient policies and procedures, the adviser agreed to a censure and payment of disgorgement and prejudgment interest. In determining not to impose a civil penalty on the adviser, the SEC cited the adviser’s self-reporting to the SEC, prompt remedial action, including hiring a third-party consultant to quantify the harm to affected investors, and cooperation with the SEC staff’s investigation.

The order is available here.

About this Author

Legal, Business, John Marten, Investment Attorney, Vedder Price Law FIrm
John S. Marten
Shareholder

John S. Marten, a Shareholder in the Chicago office of Vedder Price, has substantial experience representing clients in the investment management industry.

As a member of the firm’s Investment Services group, Mr. Marten counsels clients on a wide variety of matters involving the application of the federal securities laws to investment companies, investment advisers and broker-dealers. He has significant experience counseling investment company clients with respect to new products and was recently involved in the creation of two mutual funds...

jmarten@vedderprice.com
(312) 609 7753
www.vedderprice.com
Nathaniel Segal
Nathaniel Segal, Investment Attorney, Vedder Price Law Firm
Associate

Nathaniel Segal is an Associate at Vedder Price and a member of the Investment Services group. He focuses his practice on investment companies and investment advisers in connection with the organization and operation of investment products and services, including traditional mutual funds, closed-end investment companies (including interval funds and listed closed-end funds), variable insurance products and registered hedge funds, as well as mutual funds utilizing complex hedging and absolute return strategies. Mr. Segal has experience in conducting transactional due...

nsegal@vedderprice.com
(312) 609 7747
www.vedderprice.com
Jacob C. Tiedt
Jacob Tiedt, Vedder Price, investment services attorney
Shareholder

Jacob C. Tiedt is a Shareholder at Vedder Price and a member of the Investment Services group.

Mr. Tiedt’s practice includes the representation of registered mutual funds, closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds; private funds; investment advisers; and other financial institutions on a broad range of regulatory, governance and compliance matters. Mr. Tiedt regularly counsels clients on matters relating to SEC registration, disclosure and compliance; shareholder solicitation; NYSE, Nasdaq and FINRA regulation; corporate governance; and board administration. Mr....

jtiedt@vedderprice.com
312-609-7697
www.vedderprice.com
Cody L. Lipke
Cody Lipke Investment Attorney Vedder Price Chicago
Associate
Cody L. Lipke is an Associate in the Chicago office of Vedder Price and a member of the firm’s Investment Services group.

While in law school, Mr. Lipke was a Notes & Comments Editor for the Chicago-Kent Law Review and a member of the Moot Court Honor Society. He worked as a Research Assistant for Professors Adrian Walters and Sungjoon Cho at Chicago-Kent College of Law. Mr. Lipke studied for one exchange semester at Bucerius Law School in Hamburg, Germany, focusing on areas of corporate governance and European securities law. Prior to joining Vedder Price, he was an...

clipke@vedderprice.com
312-609-7669
www.vedderprice.com
