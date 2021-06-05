June 5, 2021

Volume XI, Number 156

 

June 04, 2021

June 03, 2021

June 02, 2021

Thomas R. Burton, III
Jeffrey P. Schultz
Sahir Surmeli
Mintz
SPAC Chat Ep. 5: Tempering the SPAC Hype [PODCAST]

Friday, June 4, 2021

Please join your favorite SPAC corporate attorneys, Tom BurtonSahir Surmeli, and Jeff Schultz as they set the record straight on SPACs’ apparent boom and bust, heavily reported on in the media. In this episode, they will address the few reasons why SPAC transactions have slowed down, including the SEC’s heightened scrutiny, the question over company valuations, and recent market shifts. They will also explore the advantages now present in this new SPAC era.

 

 

National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 155
Member / Chair, Energy & Sustainability Practice
Thomas R. Burton, III
Member

Tom Burton’s zeal for innovation and passion for energy and sustainability have shaped the clean energy industry. He created one of the nation’s first clean energy legal practices. Clients ranging from investors to entrepreneurs to Fortune 100 companies rely on him for creative and strategic legal solutions, and he has completed hundreds of venture capital and private equity financings, mergers and acquisitions, and IPOs. He guides the industry’s next generation of leaders through active involvement with start-up organizations and accelerators. The Northeast Clean Energy Council recognized...

TRBurton@mintz.com
617-348-3097
www.mintz.com
www.mintz.com/energysustainabilityviewpoints
Jeffrey P. Schultz
Jeffrey P. Schultz Corporate & Securities Attorney Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo New York, NY
Member

Jeff is a versatile corporate and securities lawyer who steers clients through critical transactions. His repertoire includes debt and equity security financings, IPOs and other types of public offerings, private investment in public equity (PIPE) transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic deals and agreements. Domestic and foreign public companies seek his assistance with public and private financings, SEC compliance, NASDAQ and NYSE compliance, corporate governance and general counseling. He also advises issuers and underwriters during IPOs of special purpose acquisition...

JPSchultz@mintz.com
212-692-6732
www.mintz.com
www.mintz.com/insights-center
Sahir Surmeli
Sahir Surmeli Energy & Sustainability Attorney Mintz Levin
Member

Sa is a highly skilled and versatile business counselor who advises companies, boards, entrepreneurs, investment banks and venture and private equity investors, as they build and grow companies. He handles public offerings, 144A and private financings, acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic partnerships. Sa guides public and private companies and investors, primarily in the energy and sustainability, technology, materials science, hospitality, retail and life sciences industries. Known as a problem-solver, Sa executes transactions with creative structures to address new opportunities...

SSurmeli@mintz.com
617-348-3013
www.mintz.com
www.mintz.com/energysustainabilityviewpoints
