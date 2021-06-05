SPAC Chat Ep. 5: Tempering the SPAC Hype [PODCAST]
Please join your favorite SPAC corporate attorneys, Tom Burton, Sahir Surmeli, and Jeff Schultz as they set the record straight on SPACs’ apparent boom and bust, heavily reported on in the media. In this episode, they will address the few reasons why SPAC transactions have slowed down, including the SEC’s heightened scrutiny, the question over company valuations, and recent market shifts. They will also explore the advantages now present in this new SPAC era.