December 15, 2022

Volume XII, Number 349

47

December 14, 2022

December 13, 2022

December 12, 2022

George Carroll Whipple, III

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Workforce Bulletin

Speak Out Act Takes Effect, Enhanced Data Privacy Obligations for California Employers, and SEC Releases Whistleblower Annual Report – Employment Law This Week [VIDEO]

Wednesday, December 14, 2022

As featured in #WorkforceWednesday:  This week, we discuss how the Speak Out Act pays homage to the fifth anniversary of the #MeToo movement, outline the enhanced implications of the California Privacy Rights Act, and note the record-breaking numbers set by the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC’s) whistleblower program.

President Biden Signs the Speak Out Act

Last week, President Biden signed the bipartisan Speak Out Act into law, which takes effect immediately. The new law limits the enforceability of pre-dispute non-disparagement and non-disclosure clauses relating to sexual assault and sexual harassment claims.

Enhanced Data Privacy Obligations for California Employers

Effective January 1, 2023, covered businesses that employ California workers must comply with the new California Privacy Rights Act. This legislation makes California the first state to extend data privacy rights to employees. Several additional significant employment laws will take effect in California in 2023.

SEC Whistleblower Office Releases Annual Report

The SEC recently released its annual report to Congress detailing the record-breaking numbers from the Office of the Whistleblower for fiscal year 2022.

 

 

©2022 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 348
