Spilling Secrets: Inside the Most Famous Trade Secrets Case of All Time [Podcast]
The inevitable disclosure doctrine, expected to be a widely used tool to protect trade secrets after the famous PepsiCo, Inc. v. Redmond case in 1995, has not been as commonly employed as anticipated. But is the legal landscape about to change?
Epstein Becker Green’s all-star panel of attorneys – Peter A. Steinmeyer, Katherine G. Rigby, A. Millie Warner, and special guest James J. Oh – delve into the most famous trade secrets case of all time.
Watch a video summary of this edition, “Inside the Most Famous Trade Secrets Case of All Time,” on #WorkforceWednesday.