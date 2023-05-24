May 24, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 144
45

May 23, 2023

May 22, 2023

May 21, 2023

Peter A. Steinmeyer
Katherine G. Rigby
A. Millie Warner
James J. Oh

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Trade Secrets and Employee Mobility

Spilling Secrets: Inside the Most Famous Trade Secrets Case of All Time [Podcast]

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

The inevitable disclosure doctrine, expected to be a widely used tool to protect trade secrets after the famous PepsiCo, Inc. v. Redmond case in 1995, has not been as commonly employed as anticipated. But is the legal landscape about to change?

Epstein Becker Green’s all-star panel of attorneys – Peter A. SteinmeyerKatherine G. RigbyA. Millie Warner, and special guest James J. Oh – delve into the most famous trade secrets case of all time.

 

Watch a video summary of this edition, “Inside the Most Famous Trade Secrets Case of All Time,” on #WorkforceWednesday.

©2023 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.
Peter A. Steinmeyer
PETER A. STEINMEYER is a Member of the Firm in the Labor and Employment practice of Epstein Becker Green and serves as the Chicago office Managing Shareholder. Practicing in all aspects of labor and employment law, he is also Co-Chair of the firm's Non-Competes, Unfair Competition and Trade Secrets Practice Group.

Mr. Steinmeyer advises clients on the enforcement and drafting of non-compete, non-solicitation, and employment agreements, litigates trade secret, non-compete, non-solicitation, raiding, and other restrictive covenant matters in...

Katherine G. Rigby
Kate Rigby has devoted her entire legal career to representing employers in life sciences, technology, hospitality, and other industries in a broad spectrum of employment issues and disputes. Life sciences companies view Kate as their “go-to” advisor, helping them confront employment law issues as they emerge from startups to growing enterprises. Kate understands the unique challenges life sciences companies face with respect to talent acquisition and retention, protection of confidential information, incentive compensation structures, and performance management, among...

A. Millie Warner
Clients look to attorney Millie Warner to guide them through a wide range of employment law and human resources issues they face as part of doing business.

Millie helps her clients avoid liability by consulting on disciplinary processes, termination of employees, and day-to-day human resources matters, and by drafting employment agreements, separation agreements, confidentiality and restrictive covenant agreements, and employment policies.

In a legal environment that often favors the employee, Millie has the experience...

James J. Oh
