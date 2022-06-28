State and Local Minimum Wage Increases Are Coming on July 1, 2022
The weather is not the only thing changing this summer. As reflected in the charts below, nearly two dozen states and localities are increasing their respective minimum wages effective July 1, 2022. Accordingly, employers with minimum wage workers should consult with counsel to ensure that their compensation practices are compliant with the laws in all jurisdictions in which they operate nationwide.
State:
|
State
|
2021 Minimum Wage
|
July 1, 2022 Minimum Wage
|
Connecticut
|
$13.00
|
$14.00
|
Nevada
|
$8.75 (for employers offering specified health benefits)
$9.75 (for all other employers)
|
$9.50 (for employers offering specified health benefits)
$10.50 (for all other employers)
|
Oregon
|
$12.75
|
$13.50
|
Washington DC
|
$15.20
|
$16.10
Locality:
|
City/County
|
2021 Minimum Wage
|
July 1, 2022 Minimum Wage
|
Berkeley, CA
|
$16.32
|
$16.99
|
Emeryville, CA
|
$17.13
|
$17.68
|
Los Angeles City, CA
|
$15.00
|
$16.04
|
Los Angeles County, CA
|
$15.00
|
$15.96
|
Malibu, CA
|
$15.00
|
$15.96
|
Milpitas, CA
|
$15.65
|
$16.40
|
Pasadena, CA
|
$15.00
|
$16.11
|
San Francisco, CA
|
$16.32
|
$16.99
|
Santa Monica, CA
|
$15.00
|
$15.96
|
West Hollywood, CA
|
$15.50 (50 or more employees)
$15.00 (49 or fewer employees)
|
$16.50 (50 or more employees)
$16.00 (49 or fewer employees)
|
Chicago, IL
|
$15.00 (21 or more employees)
$14.00 (4 to 20 employees)
|
$15.40 (21 or more employees)
$14.50 (4 to 20 employees)
|
Cook County, IL
|
$13.00
|
$13.35
|
Montgomery County, MD
|
$15.00 (51 or more employees)
$14.00 (11-50 employees)
$13.50 (10 or fewer)
|
$15.65 (51 or more employees)
$14.50* (11 to 50 employees)
*Also applies to employers with 11 or more employees that are qualifying non-profits or home health or community-based service providers.
$14.00 (10 or fewer)
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
$14.25 (more than 100 employees)
$12.50 (100 or fewer)
|
$15.00 (more than 100 employees)
$13.50 (100 or fewer)
|
St. Paul, MN
|
$12.50 for macro businesses (10,000+ employees)
$12.50 (101 to 10,000 employees)
$11.00 (6 to 100 employees)
$10.00 (5 or fewer)
|
$15.00 for macro businesses (10,000+ employees)
$13.50 (101 to 10,000 employees)
$12.00 (6 to 100 employees)
$10.75 (5 or fewer)
|
Portland, OR
|
$14.00
|
$14.75
|
Nonurban Counties, OR
|
$12.00
|
$12.50
*Daniel Glicker, Law Clerk (not admitted to the practice of law) in the firm’s New York office, contributed to the preparation of this post.