TECHPLACE™ Talk: Political Speech, Social Media, and Off-Duty Employee Conduct—The Trending Risks of Digital Reputational Damage [PODCAST]

Jenn Betts represents and counsels employers regarding complex traditional labor and employment matters. Jenn has extensive experience with employment issues. She has defended numerous employment class and collective actions for clients in a wide array of industries including retailers, manufacturers, banks, and in the energy sector.

Jenn also has broad National Labor Relations Act experience, having tried numerous unfair labor practice trials in front of NLRB administrative law judges involving claims such as workforce terminations, allegedly unlawful policies, and purportedly unlawful unilateral changes. Jenn also assists employers in union organizing campaigns as well as in collective bargaining. She has secured injunctive relief in state courts to enjoin unlawful employee activity during labor strikes, and routinely represents employers in labor arbitrations.