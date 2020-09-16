TECHPLACE™ Talk: Political Speech, Social Media, and Off-Duty Employee Conduct—The Trending Risks of Digital Reputational Damage [PODCAST]
In this podcast, Danielle Ochs, Jenn Betts, and John Merrell address employer regulation of digital speech and how organizations can be aware of and protect against reputational damage caused by employees both on- an off-duty. The speakers discuss employee commentary (on social media platforms and elsewhere) about social issues, political issues, and protected statuses and groups, including the Black Lives Matter movement and the 2020 elections.
https://media.blubrry.com/ogletreedeakinspodcasts/content.blubrry.com/ogletreedeakinspodcasts/Digital_Speech_in_the_Workplace_Revised.mp3