September 16, 2020

September 16, 2020

September 15, 2020

September 14, 2020

Danielle Ochs
Jennifer Betts
John T. Merrell
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
TECHPLACE™ Talk: Political Speech, Social Media, and Off-Duty Employee Conduct—The Trending Risks of Digital Reputational Damage [PODCAST]

Tuesday, September 15, 2020

In this podcast, Danielle Ochs, Jenn Betts, and John Merrell address employer regulation of digital speech and how organizations can be aware of and protect against reputational damage caused by employees both on- an off-duty. The speakers discuss employee commentary (on social media platforms and elsewhere) about social issues, political issues, and protected statuses and groups, including the Black Lives Matter movement and the 2020 elections.

Danielle Ochs
Ms. Ochs works in the San Francisco office of Ogletree Deakins, where she is a Shareholder. She has nearly 20 years of experience as a civil litigator, with an emphasis on the defense of employment-related claims in federal and state trial and appellate courts and administrative agencies.

Jennifer Betts
Jenn Betts represents and counsels employers regarding complex traditional labor and employment matters. Jenn has extensive experience with employment issues. 

Jenn also has broad National Labor Relations Act experience, having tried numerous unfair labor practice trials in front of NLRB administrative law judges involving claims such as workforce terminations, allegedly unlawful policies, and purportedly unlawful unilateral changes. Jenn also assists employers in union organizing campaigns as well as in collective bargaining. She has secured injunctive relief in state courts to enjoin unlawful employee activity during labor strikes, and routinely represents employers in labor arbitrations.

John T. Merrell
John Merrell is an attorney in the Ogletree's Greenville, South Carolina office. Mr. Merrell represents and counsels management on a range of labor and employment law issues.

  • Preventive employment and labor law advice, including matters arising under The National Labor Relations Act (NLRA), Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967 (ADEA), the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

    • ...
