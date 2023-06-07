June 7, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 158
Advertisement

40

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

June 07, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 06, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 05, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 04, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Jaimy "Sindy" Alarcon
Jason P. Chun
Timothy A. Doughty
Gregory E. Kunkle
Casey Lide
Thomas B. Magee

Keller and Heckman LLP
Telecom Business Alert

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Telecom Alert: Sixth Circuit Rejects USF Rehearing; $1.4 Million USF Fine Proposed; 900 MHz Applications Granted; ECF Funding [Vol. XX, Issue 23]

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Sixth Circuit Rejects Review of USF Decision

Last week, the Sixth Circuit issued an Order denying a petition to rehear its decision rejecting a constitutional challenge to the FCC’s authority to administer the Universal Service Fund (Vol. XX, Issue 13).  In May, a Sixth Circuit panel rejected challengers’ claims that the USF violates the separation of powers by delegating the Commission taxing authority.  In denying the petition, the Sixth Circuit noted that the issues raised in the petition were fully considered in the original submission and subsequent decision of the case, and no judge requested a vote on the suggestion for rehearing en banc.  Three other circuits are currently considering similar cases.

$1.4 Million USF Fine Proposed

The FCC issued Notice of Apparent Liability for Forfeiture for $1,460,085 against PayG, LLC, d/b/a Skyswitch (“PayG”) for apparently failing to pay Universal Service Fund (“USF”), Telecommunications Relay Service Fund (“TRS Fund”) North American Numbering Plan (“NANP”), and federal regulatory fees.  According to the Notice, PayG underreported revenues in its Annual Worksheets between 2018 and 2021 and repeatedly failed to cooperate with documentation production requirements, resulting in a failure to pay or pay fully the required obligations by the payment deadlines.  The proposed fine is the first enforcement action since 2015 based on a newly adopted Order that vacates a 2015 Forfeiture Policy Statement announcing a treble damages methodology for these types of fee violations that was never put into practice.  Accordingly, forfeiture penalties for payment violations in future adjudications can be adjusted based on the unique factors present in a case, resulting in fines more tailored to the circumstances of the case than those calculated using the treble damages methodology.  

900 MHz Applications Granted

The Wireless Telecommunications Bureau issued a Public Notice last week granting four 900 MHz broadband segment license applications (Vol. XX, Issue 15).  The FCC realigned the 900 MHz band in May 2020 to make available six megahertz of low-band spectrum for the development of critical wireless broadband technologies and services, while reserving four megahertz of spectrum for continued narrowband operations.  The application is from PDV Spectrum Holding Company, LLC for Pueblo County, Weld County, Broomfield County, and Denver County, Colorado. 

ECF Funding

The FCC announced that it is committing over $15 million in a new funding round through the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program (the “Program”).  The commitment will support applications from the first and third filing windows and will support approximately 35,000 students in states including California, Delaware, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Nebraska, New York, and Pennsylvania.  To date, the Program has provided support to roughly 11,000 schools, 1,000 libraries, and 120 consortia.  

© 2023 Keller and Heckman LLPNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 158
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Jaimy "Sindy" Alarcon
Paralegal

Jaimy “Sindy” Alarcon is a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Licensing Specialist.

Sindy works in conjunction with the attorneys in the Telecommunications Practice to prepare FCC applications for clients seeking authority for new services, modifications, administrative updates, license cancellations, Requests for Special Temporary Authority (STA), Requests for Rule Waivers, Assignments of Authorization, Transfers of Control, Renewals, and Notifications of Construction for various radio services including microwave, land mobile, marine...

[email protected]
202-434-4100
www.khlaw.com
Jason P. Chun
Law Graduate

Jason Chun is a Law Graduate with our Telecommunications practice (not yet licensed to practice law as he awaits admittance under the D.C. Bar's Emergency Examination Waiver).

https://www.khlaw.com/-amliotc:uh[ntak]lhwac.mo
202-434-4491
www.khlaw.com
www.khlaw.com/news-events
Timothy A. Doughty
Timothy A. Doughty, Keller Heckman, Telecommunications Licensing Specialist, Lawyer, FCC Matters Attorney
Associate

Timothy Doughty joined Keller and Heckman in 2009 as a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Licensing Specialist.

Mr. Doughty assists clients with the preparation of FCC applications, modifications, special temporary authorities, requests for rule waiver, renewals and spectrum leases in various radio services including Private Land Mobile, Microwave, Coast and Ground and Aircraft. His capabilities also include the preparation of tower registrations with the FCC and Obstruction Evaluations and Aeronautical Studies with the Federal Aviation...

[email protected]
202.434.4271
www.khlaw.com
Gregory E. Kunkle
Gregory E. Kunkle, Keller Heckman, regulatory attorney, FCC lawyer
Partner

Gregory Kunkle joined Keller and Heckman in 2006. Mr. Kunkle practices in the area of telecommunications, with an emphasis on assisting corporate clients and trade associations with various legal and regulatory matters before the Federal Communications Commission.

Mr. Kunkle regularly counsels critical infrastructure companies, such as electric utilities, oil and gas companies, and railroads, public safety agencies, and commercial providers regarding FCC wireless licensing and compliance issues.  He assists clients in identifying and acquiring...

[email protected]
202-434-4178
www.khlaw.com
Casey Lide
Casey Lide Communication Attorney Keller & Heckman Washington, DC
Partner

Casey Lide represents clients on a broad range of communications matters including telecommunications, cable television, broadband Internet access service, wireless communications, right-of-way management, pole and conduit attachments, and barriers to community broadband initiatives.

Casey counsels public- and private-sector clients on contract drafting and negotiation matters, including fiber optic IRUs and leases, easements, franchises, attachment agreements, ISP service agreements, interconnection and collocation agreements, strategic MoUs and others.   

He collaborates...

[email protected]
202-434-4186
www.khlaw.com
www.khlaw.com/news-events