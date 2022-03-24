Thinking About a Concierge Medical Practice? Assure Compliance with Payor Requirements and the Law [PODCAST]

Thursday, March 24, 2022

In this episode, host Ericka Adler, Roetzel shareholder and Health Law Practice Group Leader, is joined by fellow Roetzel attorney, Christina Kuta, for an in-depth discussion focused on concierge medicine. Christina and Ericka define concierge medicine as it relates to healthcare practices and address what physicians should be aware of before setting up a concierge practice, including the legal and insurance issues to consider. They also define the different types of concierge practices and discuss the important information to review if your practice has already been providing these services.