April 25, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 115
59

April 24, 2023

Article By

William J. Manning
Carolina Guiral Cuervo

Jackson Lewis P.C.
Immigration Blog

Three-Year Foreign Domicile Requirement for E-Visa Applicants

Tuesday, April 25, 2023

A new federal law restricts foreign investors’ access to E visas by adding a three-year domicile requirement for investors who obtained their citizenship through Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programs.

Buried in the nearly 2,000-page National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), P.L. 117-263, signed into law by President Joe Biden on December 23, 2022, is a provision requiring E visa applicants who acquired their citizenship in an E-visa-qualified country by way of an investment to have been domiciled in that country for a continuous period of at least three years prior to applying for an E-1 or E-2 visa to enter the United States.

Section 5902 of the NDAA reads as follows:

(B)       Modification of Eligibility Criteria for E Visas. – Section 101(a)(15)(E) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1101(a)(15)(E)) is amended –

(1)       In the matter preceding clause (i) —

(A) By inserting “(or, in the case of an alien who acquired the relevant nationality through a financial investment and who has not previously been granted status under this subparagraph, the foreign state of which the alien is a national and in which the alien has been domiciled for a continuous period of not less than 3 years at any point before applying for a nonimmigrant visa under this subparagraph)” before “, and the spouse ‘’; and….

This amendment undercuts the ability of countries with CBI programs (including Bulgaria, Egypt, Grenada, Jordan, Macedonia, Montenegro, and Turkey) to attract investment by offering the possibility of obtaining a United States E visa. It also makes it more difficult for citizens of countries that do not have E agreements with the United States to obtain a visa allowing them to move to the United States for trade or investment.

Persons who have previously been granted E-visa status are exempted from the new foreign residency requirement. Persons who acquired their citizenship in an E-visa country by means other than investment (e.g., through birth, marriage, or residency) are also not subject to the requirement.

Jackson Lewis P.C. © 2023National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 115
About this Author

William J. Manning, Jackson Lewis, Employment Immigration Lawyer, Visa Strategies Attorney
William J. Manning
Principal

William J. Manning is a Principal in the White Plains, New York, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. He has been advising both U.S. and foreign employers with regard to immigration matters since 1986. Mr. Manning established the Jackson Lewis Immigration practice in 1998.

Mr. Manning’s practice covers all aspects of employment-based immigration into the United States. He works closely with employers to structure their immigration programs and develop long-term visa strategies for key employees. He has extensive experience in...

[email protected]
914-872-6891
www.jacksonlewis.com
Carolina Guiral Cuervo
Carolina Guiral Cuervo Immigration Attorney
Associate

Carolina Guiral Cuervo is an associate in the White Plains, New York, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. Her practice focuses exclusively on federal immigration cases, including preventive advice and counseling.

Prior to joining Jackson Lewis, Carolina worked in the immigration unit at a large New York City-based non-profit organization, where she represented individuals in removal proceedings before the New York Immigration Court, and in immigration petitions before USCIS, ranging from U visas for victims of crime to complex...

[email protected]
914-872-6904
www.jacksonlewis.com