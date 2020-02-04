February 4, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

February 04, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 03, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Katherine Dudley Helms
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
Our Insights

Title VII Reminder: Coronavirus No Excuse for National Origin Discrimination

Tuesday, February 4, 2020

As the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak continues to develop, a number of workplace issues have arisen, including issues of quarantine, medical testing, and pay, and proactive employers are taking steps to protect and educate their employees. This sensible approach would seem to be well-founded: though the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is closely monitoring the evolving threat posed by coronavirus, the CDC has stated that the virus’s risk to the U.S. public remains low at this time.

Nevertheless, one can almost feel the level of concern beginning to grow in workplaces as employees demand that individuals who have been to China be restricted from work or that they not be required to work with such persons. Because the virus originated in Wuhan, China, many of the individuals affected are of Chinese origin.

The CDC has issued the following instruction: “Do not show prejudice to people of Asian descent, because of fear of this new virus. Do not assume that someone of Asian descent is more likely to have 2019-nCoV.”

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits employment discrimination on the basis of “race, color, religion, sex and national origin.” National origin discrimination involves treating people (applicants or employees) unfavorably because they are from a particular country or part of the world, or because they appear to be of a certain ethnic background. It can also involve people being treated unfavorably because they are married to (or associated with) a person of a certain national origin. Discrimination can occur even among people of the same national origin.

What this means is that employers cannot on the basis of national origin select employees for disparate treatment. As more cases of coronavirus are confirmed, employers may want to pay attention to any concerns that Chinese employees are being subjected to disparate treatment or harassed in the workplace on the basis of national origin. (An example might be that certain employees are avoiding other employees because of their national origins.) If an employer has sufficient reason to bar a certain employee from the workplace, it cannot be because of national origin; however, if that employee, no matter his or her race or national origin, was recently in Wuhan and/or has shown symptoms of the virus, a legitimate reason may exist.

Employees may exhibit fear for reasons that are unrelated to coronavirus and are based solely on national origin and/or race. With this in mind, when an employer is educating employees about coronavirus, its symptoms, and the proper workplace precautions, it may be worth considering how to frame the communications to emphasize that national origin discrimination and/or harassment is inappropriate and will not be tolerated.

© 2020, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Katherine Dudley Helms, Ogletree Deakins Law Firm, Health and Employment Attorney
Katherine Dudley Helms
Office Managing Shareholder

Ms. Helms has extensive experience representing clients in employment matters as varied as the practice offers.  She has represented companies and individuals in both the private and public sectors ranging from production line supervisors to company executives.  Having represented clients in forums from mediation to the United State Supreme Court allows Ms. Helms the perspective and knowledge to work closely with her clients to offer creative solutions to age old problems.  Ms. Helms frequently guides clients to take what is learned through administrative complaints and/...

katherine.helms@ogletree.com
803-252-1300
www.ogletree.com