US Executive Branch Update – January 28, 2021

This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day’s press releases.

9:45 a.m. EST – The President and The Vice President receive the President’s Daily Brief | Oval Office

1:30 p.m. EST – The President signs executive actions strengthening Americans’ access to quality, affordable health care; The Vice President also attends | Oval Office

9:45 a.m. EST – the Vice President will join THE PRESIDENT in receiving the President’s Daily Brief | Oval Office

1:30 p.m. EST – the Vice President will join the President when he signs executive actions strengthening Americans’ access to quality, affordable health care | Oval Office

2:30 p.m. EST – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki

Recap of Wednesday, January 27, 2021

The White House

Fact Sheet: President Biden to Sign Executive Orders Strengthening Americans’ Access to Quality, Affordable Health Care | January 28, 2021

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan

Remarks by President Biden Before Signing Executive Actions on Tackling Climate Change, Creating Jobs, and Restoring Scientific Integrity

Executive Order on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad

Presidential Memorandum on Restoring Trust in Government Through Scientific Integrity and Evidence-Based Policymaking

Fact Sheet: President Biden Takes Executive Actions to Tackle the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad, Create Jobs, and Restore Scientific Integrity Across Federal Government

Executive Order on the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, and National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy, January 27, 2021

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Call with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval of India

Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Department of Defense (DOD)

Statement by Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home, Abroad

Readout of Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III’s Phone Call With Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh

Readout of Defense Secretary Austin’s Call With German Defense Minister Kramp-Karrenbauer

Publication : COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, Jan. 27, 2021

Article: Data Summit Syncs Joint Strategy, Standards

Article: Software Modernization Means Moving Faster, Smarter

Contracts for January 27, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, January 28

January 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Call with French Foreign Minister Le Drian

January 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Call with German Foreign Minister Maas

January 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Call with UK Foreign Secretary Raab

January 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg

January 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Call with Australian Foreign Minister Payne

January 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Call with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Locsin

January 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Call with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai

January 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s First Call with Israeli Foreign Minister Ashkenazi

January 27: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken to State Department Employees

January 27: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Press Availability

January 27: Statement | On the Death of Colombian Defense Minister Trujillo

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at the UN Memorial Ceremony on the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust (via VTC)

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Call with United Kingdom Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Yellen’s Call with German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz

Guidance: Issuance of Communist Chinese Military Companies General License 1A and Related Frequently Asked Questions

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Vuuzle Media Corp. and Affiliated Individuals in Connection With $14 Million Offering Fraud

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Department of Justice Launches Global Action Against NetWalker Ransomware

Press Release: Three Individuals Affiliated With the Oath Keepers Indicted in Federal Court for Conspiracy to Obstruct Congress on Jan. 6, 2021

Press Release: Social Media Influencer Charged with Election Interference Stemming from Voter Disinformation Campaign

Press Release : Businessman Charged in Scheme to Hoard Personal Protective Equipment and Price Gouge Health Care Providers

Press Release: Marketing Company Agrees to Pay $150 Million for Facilitating Elder Fraud Schemes

Press Release: Former Media Producer Indicted on Charges of Extortion and Obstruction of Justice

Press Release: North Carolina Tax Preparer Charged with Conspiracy to Defraud the IRS and Aggravated Identity Theft

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: DHS Issues a National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin (re: “heightened threat environment across America”)

Press Release: Medically-Trained Air and Marine Operations Agents Prove Critical to Law Enforcement Missions (Washington, D.C.)

Press Release: Agents Stop Two Drug Smuggling Attempts at Separate Checkpoints (California)

Press Release: CBP Air and Marine Operations Locates and Extracts a Distressed and Stranded Hiker from the Huachuca Mountains (Arizona)

Press Release: Air and Marine Operations Locates and Extracts Migrant Stranded and Alone in the Baboquivari Mountains (Arizona)

Press Release: Joint Enforcement Actions Lead to Closedown of Stash Houses (Texas)

Press Release: RGV Border Patrol Agents Arrest 100 Illegal Aliens From Stash Houses Within Six Hours (Texas)

Press Release: Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Agents Arrest Sex Offenders (Texas)

Press Release: Triple Play | CBP Officers at the Laredo Port of Entry Seize Cocaine worth Over $380K (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Introduces Simplified Arrival at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (Minnesota)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: FEMA Supports Vaccine Distribution | COVID-19 Response Update

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Active Matrix OLED Display Devices and Components Thereof

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Key Staff Appointments

Press Release: USDA Temporarily Suspends Debt Collections, Foreclosures and Other Activities on Farm Loans for Several Thousand Distressed Borrowers Due to Coronavirus

Department of Interior

Fact Sheet: President Biden to Take Action to Uphold Commitment to Restore Balance on Public Lands and Waters, Invest in Clean Energy Future

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Welcomes Additional Members of the Biden-Harris Leadership Team

