US Executive Branch Update – January 28, 2021
This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day’s press releases.
POTUS’ Schedule*
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President’s (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
9:45 a.m. EST – The President and The Vice President receive the President’s Daily Brief | Oval Office
1:30 p.m. EST – The President signs executive actions strengthening Americans’ access to quality, affordable health care; The Vice President also attends | Oval Office
VPOTUS’ Schedule*
9:45 a.m. EST – the Vice President will join THE PRESIDENT in receiving the President’s Daily Brief | Oval Office
1:30 p.m. EST – the Vice President will join the President when he signs executive actions strengthening Americans’ access to quality, affordable health care | Oval Office
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
2:30 p.m. EST – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki
Recap of Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 and reopening developments.
The White House
Fact Sheet: President Biden to Sign Executive Orders Strengthening Americans’ Access to Quality, Affordable Health Care | January 28, 2021
Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan
Remarks by President Biden Before Signing Executive Actions on Tackling Climate Change, Creating Jobs, and Restoring Scientific Integrity
Executive Order on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad
Presidential Memorandum on Restoring Trust in Government Through Scientific Integrity and Evidence-Based Policymaking
Fact Sheet: President Biden Takes Executive Actions to Tackle the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad, Create Jobs, and Restore Scientific Integrity Across Federal Government
Executive Order on the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology
Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, and National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy, January 27, 2021
Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Call with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval of India
Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Department of Defense (DOD)
Statement by Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home, Abroad
Readout of Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III’s Phone Call With Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh
Readout of Defense Secretary Austin’s Call With German Defense Minister Kramp-Karrenbauer
Publication: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, Jan. 27, 2021
Article: Data Summit Syncs Joint Strategy, Standards
Article: Software Modernization Means Moving Faster, Smarter
Contracts for January 27, 2021
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Thursday, January 28
January 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Call with French Foreign Minister Le Drian
January 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Call with German Foreign Minister Maas
January 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Call with UK Foreign Secretary Raab
January 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg
January 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Call with Australian Foreign Minister Payne
January 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Call with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Locsin
January 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Call with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai
January 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s First Call with Israeli Foreign Minister Ashkenazi
January 27: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken to State Department Employees
January 27: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Press Availability
January 27: Statement | On the Death of Colombian Defense Minister Trujillo
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
Remarks at the UN Memorial Ceremony on the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust (via VTC)
Department of the Treasury
Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Call with United Kingdom Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak
Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Yellen’s Call with German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz
Guidance: Issuance of Communist Chinese Military Companies General License 1A and Related Frequently Asked Questions
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
Press Release: SEC Charges Vuuzle Media Corp. and Affiliated Individuals in Connection With $14 Million Offering Fraud
Department of Justice
-
-
-
-
-
-
Press Release: Marketing Company Agrees to Pay $150 Million for Facilitating Elder Fraud Schemes
Press Release: Former Media Producer Indicted on Charges of Extortion and Obstruction of Justice
Press Release: North Carolina Tax Preparer Charged with Conspiracy to Defraud the IRS and Aggravated Identity Theft
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
Press Release: DHS Issues a National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin (re: “heightened threat environment across America”)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Press Release: CBP Introduces Simplified Arrival at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (Minnesota)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
-
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
-
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
-
-
Department of Interior
-
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
-
