US Executive Branch Update: March 10, 2023

Friday, March 10, 2023

This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day’s press releases.

POTUS’ Schedule*

9:00 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing

2:00 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT holds a bilateral meeting with President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission | Oval Office

5:55 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews

6:15 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to New Castle, Delaware

6:50 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives in New Castle, Delaware

VPOTUS’ Schedule*

1:30 p.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT and Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will convene a roundtable, on behalf of the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment, to discuss how employers benefit from a unionized workforce | Vice President’s Ceremonial Office

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

2:30 p.m. EST – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young, and Council of Economic Advisers Chair Cecilia Rouse | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President’s (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Wednesday-Thursday, March 8-9, 2023

Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.

The President’s FY 2024 Budget Request

March 9

The White House

March 9

Remarks by President Biden After Marine One Arrival

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s Meeting with President Sauli Niinistö of Finland

Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on President Biden’s Travel to Canada (Mar. 23-24)

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton and OMB Director Shalanda Young

March 8

Statement from President Joe Biden on International Women’s Day

Remarks by Vice President Harris at a DNC Finance Event

Remarks as Prepared for Delivery by First Lady Jill Biden at the International Women of Courage Award Ceremony

Readout of White House State Legislative Convening on Combatting Junk Fees

Fact Sheet: Biden-⁠Harris Administration Advances Cleaner Industrial Sector to Boost American Manufacturing and Cut Emissions

Press Release: ICYMI | Experts Agree: Chips Manufacturing and National Security Bolstered by Childcare

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Disaster Declaration for the Bear River Band of the Rohnerville Rancheria

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Tennessee Disaster Declaration

Press Release: Biden-⁠Harris Administration Announces the Application Period for Fall Session of the White House Internship Program

Department of Defense (DOD)

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the President’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III’s Meeting in Israel with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III’s Meeting in Israel with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant

Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Holds a Joint Press Conference with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

Article: U.S., Israeli Leaders Discuss Partnerships, Threats in Middle East

Article: Justified Accord | Celebrating African Partnerships

Press Release: Deputy Secretary of Defense Signs 2023-2027 DoD Cyber Workforce Strategy

Contracts for March 9, 2023

March 8

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on International Women’s Day

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III’s Meetings with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Egyptian Minister of Defense General Muhammed Zaki

Article: During Middle East Tour, Austin Talks Daesh, Partnership with Iraqi Leaders

Readout of Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict, Elizabeth Phu Meeting with French Special Operations Commander, Brigadier General Michel Delpit

Press Release: Department of Defense Awards $2 Million for Social Science Research Under the Defense Education and Civilian University Partnership

Article: Russia Reportedly Supplying Enriched Uranium to China

Article: DOD Officials Testify About Homeland Defense Before House Panel

Article: Cyber Command, NSA Successes Point Way to Future

Press Release: Guantanamo Bay Detainee Transfer Announced

Press Release: Flag Officer Announcement

Contracts for March 8, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, March 10, 2023

Domestic Matters

March 9: Statement | The President’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget

March 9: Fact Sheet | The President’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget (State, USAID)

March 9: Statement | U.S. Department of State Awards Nearly 500 Undergraduate and Graduate Students from all 50 States the Critical Language Scholarship for Summer 2023

March 8: Advisory | Call for Recommendations: 2023 Secretary of State’s Award for Corporate Excellence

March 8: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Medina’s Travel to Miami Beach, Florida (re: plastic pollution)

March 8: Advisory | Special Representative for City and State Diplomacy Ambassador Hachigian and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Ambassador Abercrombie-Winstanley to Attend SXSW EDU 2023 in Austin, Texas

March 8: Statement | On the Passing of Judith Heumann

Europe

March 9: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with European External Action Service Secretary-General Sannino

March 9: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Call with French Foreign Minister Colonna

Middle East

March 9: Statement | Sanctioning a Network Supporting Iran’s Aircraft Procurement and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Activities

March 9: Statement | Designating Iran Sanctions Evasion Networks

March 8: Statement | Sanctioning Those Connected to Human Rights Abuses in Iran

March 9: Statement | Support for the UN Announcement to Avert an Environmental Crisis off the Yemeni Coast

Asia-Pacific

March 9: Readout | The 3rd U.S.-ROK Working Group Meeting on the DPRK Cyber Threat

March 8: Statement | Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the Burma and Bangladesh Regional Crisis

Central Asia

March 9: Statement | Joint Statement on the C5+1 Ministerial in Astana (Kazakhstan)

Department Press Briefings

March 9: Transcript | Special Briefing Via Telephone with Gina M. Raimondo, Secretary of Commerce (re: U.S.-India CEO Forum; IPEF)

March 9: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

March 8: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

International Women’s Day

March 8: Statement | Celebrating International Women’s Day

March 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the 17th Annual International Women of Courage (IWOC) Awards Ceremony

March 8: Statement | Joint Statement from Foreign Ministers on the Situation for Women and Girls in Afghanistan on International Women’s Day

Oceans

March 8: Fact Sheet | United States Announces $800 Million in International Commitments for Protecting Our Ocean

Pandemic Accord

March 8: Statement | Joint Update by the Department of State and the Department of Health and Human Services on Negotiations Toward a Pandemic Accord

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

March 9

Statement by Administrator Samantha Power on the President’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Visits Can Tho City (Day 3)

Readout: USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman participated in the United Nations Least Developed Countries Meeting

Fact Sheet: Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 President’s Budget Request for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

Statement: Remembering the Extraordinary Dana Hyde

March 8

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Visits Ho Chi Minh City and Mekong Delta (Day 2)

Statement: Commemorating International Women’s Day

Press Release: The United States Provides $55 Million in Additional Food Assistance for Syrian Refugees in Jordan

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

March 8

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on International Women’s Day

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the U.S. Department of State’s 17th Annual International Women of Courage Awards Ceremony

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum’s International Women’s Day Celebratory Dinner

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Afghanistan

Explanation of Vote Following the Adoption of a UN Security Council Resolution Renewing the Sudan Panel of Experts Mandate

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

March 8

Press Release: ODNI Releases 2023 Annual Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community

Report: 2023 Annual Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)

Press Release: CIA Names New Privacy and Civil Liberties Officer | March 8, 2023

Department of the Treasury

March 9

Press Release: U.S. Department of the Treasury Releases Greenbook, Outlining Tax Proposals to Reduce the Deficit, Expand Support for Working Families, and Ensure the Wealthy and Large Corporations Pay their Fair Shares

Sanctions: Treasury Targets Iran’s International UAV Procurement Network

Sanctions: Treasury Targets Sanctions Evasion Network Moving Billions for Iranian Regime

Joint Statement from the REPO Task Force

March 8

Readout: U.S. Candidate for President of the World Bank Ajay Banga Visit to Kenya

Sanctions: Marking International Women’s Day, Treasury Sanctions Iranian Officials and Entities for Serious Human Rights Abuses

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Software Company Blackbaud Inc. for Misleading Disclosures About Ransomware Attack That Impacted Charitable Donors | March 9, 2023

Department of Justice

March 9

Press Release: Department of Justice Fiscal Year 2024 Funding Request

Statement from Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco on the RESTRICT Act

Speech: Director Rachel Rossi of the Office for Access to Justice Delivers Remarks During the National Public Defense Day Tour Stop in Las Vegas

Press Release: Leader of International Drug Trafficking Organization Pleads Guilty to Cocaine Trafficking Conspiracy

Press Release: Former Wall Street Precious Metal Traders Sentenced for Wire Fraud

Press Release: Former Goldman Sachs Investment Banker Sentenced in $2.7B Bribery and Money Laundering Scheme

Press Release: CEO of Major Defense Contractor Charged with Bribery

Press Release: Justice Department’s Ongoing Section 8 Enforcement Prevents More Potentially Illegal Interlocking Directorates

Press Release: Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Ginseng Trafficking

Press Release: Mississippi Man Sentenced for Federal Hate Crime for Cross Burning

Press Release: Maryland Tax Preparer Convicted of Filing False Returns

March 8

Press Release: Justice Department Finds Civil Rights Violations by the Louisville Metro Police Department and Louisville/Jefferson County Metro Government

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks on Civil Rights Violations by the Louisville Metro Police Department and Louisville/Jefferson County Metro Government

Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks on Civil Rights Violations by the Louisville Metro Police Department and Louisville/Jefferson County Metro Government

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks on Civil Rights Violations by the Louisville Metro Police Department and Louisville/Jefferson County Metro Government

Press Release: Department of Justice Announces Review of Memphis Police Department’s Use of Force and De-escalation Policies, and a Separate Review of Specialized Units Across the Country

Press Release: Narcotrafficker Pleads Guilty to International Cocaine Trafficking Conspiracy

Press Release: Former U.S. Congressional Candidate Pleads Guilty in Conduit Campaign Contribution Case

Press Release: Eleventh Defendant Sentenced in $15 Million Scheme to Defraud Thousands of Spanish-Speaking United States Immigrants

Press Release: Philadelphia Woman Sentenced to 100 Months in Prison for Operating Fraudulent Debt Relief Scheme

Press Release: United States Obtains Warrant for Seizure of Airplane Owned by Russian Oil Company Valued at More Than $25 Million

Press Release: Justice Department Achieves Settlement with the Former Dr. Juan A. Rivero Zoo to Relocate Animals to Locations in the Continental United States

Press Release: Detroit-area Mortgage Broker Charged with Conspiring to Defraud the IRS and Filing False Tax Returns

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

March 9

Statement by Secretary Mayorkas on the President’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget

CISA Blog: Under the Promise of Early Success, CISA Expands its Beta Mobile App Vetting Service

CBP Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents recovered a stolen weapon at the Highway 83 checkpoint (Texas)

CBP Press Release: Construction Begins on CBP, GSA and Anzalduas International Bridge Board Partnership to Improve Commercial Infrastructure at the Anzalduas Port of Entry (Texas)

CBP Press Release: U.S. Border Patrol Apprehends 21 Non-Citizens from Haiti and the Dominican Republic Entering Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands (Puerto Rico)

March 8

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

March 9

Press Release: USTR Releases Fiscal Year 2024 Congressional Budget Justification

March 8

Readout of Ambassador Tai’s Meetings with Brazilian Government Officials

Readout of Ambassador Tai’s Meeting with Brazilian Labor and Environmental Leaders

Press Release: USTR, Department of Labor, and European Commission Co-Host Roundtable on Due Diligence for Responsible Business Conduct in Supply Chains with Unions, Businesses, and Civil Society

Department of Commerce/National Telecommunications & Information Administration (NTIA)

March 9

Press Release: President Biden’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Would Bolster Key Commerce Department Initiatives

Readout of Secretary Raimondo’s Meeting with Indian Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman

Readout of Secretary Raimondo’s Meeting with Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Readout of Secretary Raimondo’s Meeting with Indian Minister of Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw

Readout of Secretary Raimondo’s Meeting with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval

Readout of Secretary Raimondo’s Meeting with Indian Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan

Press Release: Seven Contestants Selected for NTIA, DoD “2023 5G Challenge”

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

March 9

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Compact Wallets and Components Thereof

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

March 9

Press Release: FTC Acts to Block Deal Combining the Two Top Mortgage Loan Technology Providers

Press Release: FTC Announces Tentative Agenda for March 16 Open Commission Meeting

March 8

Press Release: FTC Approves Final Order Requiring Michigan-Based Security Companies to Drop Noncompete Restrictions That They Imposed on Workers

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

March 9

Press Release: Chairwoman Rosenworcel & LA Mayor Bass Team Up to Promote ACP (Affordable Connectivity Program)

Press Release: FCC To Hold Open Commission Meeting Thursday, March 16, 2023

Press Release: FCC Announces CSRIC VIII Meeting on March 21

March 8

Speech: Commissioner Simington Addresses WISPAMERICA 2023

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

March 8

Press Release: CFPB Uncovers Illegal Junk Fees on Bank Accounts, Mortgages, and Student and Auto Loans

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

March 9

Statement by Secretary Vilsack on the President’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget

Press Release: President’s 2024 Budget Advances Efforts to Address the Nation’s Wildfire Crisis through Workforce Reform and Other Investments in Wildland Fire Management Programs

Press Release: USDA Announces Sign-up for Cost-Share Assistance for On-Farm Grain Storage in Areas with Limited Commercial Capacity Due to Severe Storms

Press Release: USDA Recommends Food Safety Tips, Additional Resources Before Potential Flooding in California

Press Release: USDA Announces More Than $43M Investment in Meat and Poultry Processing Research, Expansion and Innovation

March 8

Press Release: USDA Celebrates Inaugural National Biobased Products Day

Press Release: U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Key Staff Appointments

Department of Energy (DOE)

March 9

Statement by Energy Secretary Granholm on The President’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget

March 8

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $6 Billion To Drastically Reduce Industrial Emissions and Create Healthier Communities

Press Release: Secretary Granholm CERAWeek Luncheon & Keynote Address

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

Press Release: Sunshine Notice | March Commission Meeting (March 9, 2023)

Department of Interior (DOI)

March 9

Statement by Secretary Deb Haaland on the President’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget

Press Release: President’s 2024 Budget Advances Efforts to Address the Nation’s Wildfire Crisis Through Workforce Reform, Investments in Wildland Fire Management Programs

Press Release: Assistant Secretary Cantor Highlights Collaborative Ocean Stewardship at Our Ocean Conference in Panama

Press Release: Interior Department Announces $135 Million to Help Create Jobs and Revitalize Land in Coal Communities

March 8

Press Release: Advisory Committee Charts a Path Forward for Controlling Destructive Invasive Species

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

March 9

Statement by Administrator Regan on the President’s FY 2024 Budget

Press Release: U.S. Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Agency Partner to Support Reliable Electricity

March 8

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Proposes Stronger Limits on Water Pollution from Power Plants

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Availability of $16 Million for Pollution Prevention in Environmental Justice Communities

Press Release: EPA Announces $16 Million in Pollution Prevention Grants Funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Department of Transportation

March 8

Press Release: USDOT’s Federal Railroad Administration Announces a Supplemental Safety Assessment of Norfolk Southern Railway’s Operations

Department of Labor

March 9

Press Release: Secretary Marty Walsh addresses President Biden’s fiscal year 2024 budget

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: Secretary Walsh unveils strategy to expand access for all young people to pathways toward high-quality careers

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $190K in back wages, damages after finding St. Petersburg restaurants withheld wages to cover operating costs

March 8

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Operating Engineers Local 150 renew alliance for workplace place safety, training in union’s apprenticeship program

Press Release: Administrative law judge affirms citations; Alabama automotive parts supplier to pay $1.3M in penalties after 20-year-old worker’s 2016 death

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards more than $1.5M to provide employment, training services for transitioning Fort Bliss military service members

Press Release: Fire department concerns lead federal inspectors to identify dangerously blocked exit routes, fire extinguishers at Cincinnati Dollar General store

Department of Education

March 9

Statement by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on the President’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget

March 8

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces Finalists in the Future Finder Challenge to Advance Digital Career Navigation Tools for Adult Learners

Health & Human Services (HHS)

March 9

Press Release: HHS Releases President’s Fiscal Year 2024 Proposed Budget

Press Release: HHS Reopens Health Sector Climate Pledge

March 8

Press Release: Joint Update by the Department of State and the Department of Health and Human Services on Negotiations Toward a Pandemic Accord

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

March 9

Press Release: FDA Seeks $7.2 Billion to Protect and Advance Public Health by Enhancing Food Safety and Advancing Medical Product Availability

Press Release: FDA Updates Mammography Regulations to Require Reporting of Breast Density Information and Enhance Facility Oversight

March 8

Press Release: FDA Proposes New Requirements for Tobacco Product Manufacturing Practices

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

March 9

Statement by Secretary Marcia Fudge on the President’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget

March 8

Press Release: Secretary Fudge Pens Open Letter on Addressing Junk Fees That Renters Face

General Services Administration (GSA)

March 9

Statement by GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan on the President’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

March 9

Report: Payment Integrity | Additional Coordination Is Needed for Assessing Risks in the Improper Payment Estimation Process for Advance Premium Tax Credits

Report: Weapon Systems Sustainment | DOD Needs to Improve Its Reporting for Warehousing Pilot Program

Report: Nuclear Weapons | Technical Exceptions and Limitations Do Not Constrain DOD’s Planning and Operations

Report: Biodefense | Actions Needed to Address Long-Standing Challenges

March 8