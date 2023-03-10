US Executive Branch Update: March 10, 2023
This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day’s press releases.
POTUS’ Schedule*
9:00 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing
2:00 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT holds a bilateral meeting with President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission | Oval Office
5:55 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews
6:15 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to New Castle, Delaware
6:50 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives in New Castle, Delaware
VPOTUS’ Schedule*
1:30 p.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT and Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will convene a roundtable, on behalf of the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment, to discuss how employers benefit from a unionized workforce | Vice President’s Ceremonial Office
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
2:30 p.m. EST – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young, and Council of Economic Advisers Chair Cecilia Rouse | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Wednesday-Thursday, March 8-9, 2023
The President’s FY 2024 Budget Request
March 9
-
Remarks by President Biden on his Budget for Fiscal Year 2024
-
Link to the Budget Request
-
Fact Sheet: The President’s Budget for Fiscal Year 2024
-
Update on the Administration’s Economic Assumptions
-
Fact Sheet: The President’s Budget Cuts the Deficit by Nearly $3 Trillion Over 10 Years
-
Fact Sheet: The President’s Budget Cuts Wasteful Spending on Big Pharma, Big Oil, and Other Special Interests, Cracks Down on Systemic Fraud, and Makes Programs More Cost Effective
-
Fact Sheet: President Biden’s Budget Lowers Costs for Families and Gives the American People More Breathing Room
-
Fact Sheet: President Biden’s Budget Lowers Housing Costs and Expands Access to Affordable Rent and Home Ownership
-
Fact Sheet: President Biden’s Budget Lowers Energy Costs, Combats the Climate Crisis, and Advances Environmental Justice
-
Fact Sheet: President Biden’s Budget Honors Our Nation’s Sacred Commitment to Veterans and Military Families
-
Fact Sheet: President Biden’s Budget Makes Our Communities Safer and Combats Crime
-
Fact Sheet: President Biden’s Budget Strengthens Border Security, Enhances Legal Pathways, and Provides Resources to Enforce Our Immigration Laws
-
Fact Sheet: President Biden’s Budget Advances Equity
-
Fact Sheet: President Biden’s Budget Keeps America Safe and Confronts Global Challenges
-
Fact Sheet: President Biden’s Budget Delivers for Tribal Nations and Tribal Communities
-
Fact Sheet: President Biden’s Budget Improves Customer Experience and Service Delivery for the American People
-
Transcript: On-the-Record Press Call by OMB Director Shalanda Young and CEA Chair Cecilia Rouse on the President’s FY24 Budget
The White House
March 9
-
Remarks by President Biden After Marine One Arrival
-
Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s Meeting with President Sauli Niinistö of Finland
-
Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on President Biden’s Travel to Canada (Mar. 23-24)
-
Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton and OMB Director Shalanda Young
March 8
-
Statement from President Joe Biden on International Women’s Day
-
Remarks by Vice President Harris at a DNC Finance Event
-
Remarks as Prepared for Delivery by First Lady Jill Biden at the International Women of Courage Award Ceremony
-
Readout of White House State Legislative Convening on Combatting Junk Fees
-
Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration Advances Cleaner Industrial Sector to Boost American Manufacturing and Cut Emissions
-
Press Release: ICYMI | Experts Agree: Chips Manufacturing and National Security Bolstered by Childcare
-
Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
-
Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Disaster Declaration for the Bear River Band of the Rohnerville Rancheria
-
Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Tennessee Disaster Declaration
-
Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces the Application Period for Fall Session of the White House Internship Program
Department of Defense (DOD)
-
Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the President’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget
-
Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III’s Meeting in Israel with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
-
Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III’s Meeting in Israel with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant
-
Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Holds a Joint Press Conference with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
-
Article: U.S., Israeli Leaders Discuss Partnerships, Threats in Middle East
-
Article: Justified Accord | Celebrating African Partnerships
-
Press Release: Deputy Secretary of Defense Signs 2023-2027 DoD Cyber Workforce Strategy
-
Contracts for March 9, 2023
March 8
-
Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on International Women’s Day
-
Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III’s Meetings with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Egyptian Minister of Defense General Muhammed Zaki
-
Article: During Middle East Tour, Austin Talks Daesh, Partnership with Iraqi Leaders
-
Readout of Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict, Elizabeth Phu Meeting with French Special Operations Commander, Brigadier General Michel Delpit
-
Press Release: Department of Defense Awards $2 Million for Social Science Research Under the Defense Education and Civilian University Partnership
-
Article: Russia Reportedly Supplying Enriched Uranium to China
-
Article: DOD Officials Testify About Homeland Defense Before House Panel
-
Article: Cyber Command, NSA Successes Point Way to Future
-
Press Release: Guantanamo Bay Detainee Transfer Announced
-
Press Release: Flag Officer Announcement
-
Contracts for March 8, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Friday, March 10, 2023
Domestic Matters
-
March 9: Statement | The President’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget
-
March 9: Fact Sheet | The President’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget (State, USAID)
-
March 9: Statement | U.S. Department of State Awards Nearly 500 Undergraduate and Graduate Students from all 50 States the Critical Language Scholarship for Summer 2023
-
March 8: Advisory | Call for Recommendations: 2023 Secretary of State’s Award for Corporate Excellence
-
March 8: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Medina’s Travel to Miami Beach, Florida (re: plastic pollution)
-
March 8: Advisory | Special Representative for City and State Diplomacy Ambassador Hachigian and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Ambassador Abercrombie-Winstanley to Attend SXSW EDU 2023 in Austin, Texas
-
March 8: Statement | On the Passing of Judith Heumann
Europe
-
March 9: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with European External Action Service Secretary-General Sannino
-
March 9: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Call with French Foreign Minister Colonna
Middle East
-
March 9: Statement | Sanctioning a Network Supporting Iran’s Aircraft Procurement and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Activities
-
March 9: Statement | Designating Iran Sanctions Evasion Networks
-
March 8: Statement | Sanctioning Those Connected to Human Rights Abuses in Iran
-
March 9: Statement | Support for the UN Announcement to Avert an Environmental Crisis off the Yemeni Coast
Asia-Pacific
-
March 9: Readout | The 3rd U.S.-ROK Working Group Meeting on the DPRK Cyber Threat
-
March 8: Statement | Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the Burma and Bangladesh Regional Crisis
Central Asia
-
March 9: Statement | Joint Statement on the C5+1 Ministerial in Astana (Kazakhstan)
Department Press Briefings
-
March 9: Transcript | Special Briefing Via Telephone with Gina M. Raimondo, Secretary of Commerce (re: U.S.-India CEO Forum; IPEF)
-
March 9: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
-
March 8: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
International Women’s Day
-
March 8: Statement | Celebrating International Women’s Day
-
March 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the 17th Annual International Women of Courage (IWOC) Awards Ceremony
-
March 8: Statement | Joint Statement from Foreign Ministers on the Situation for Women and Girls in Afghanistan on International Women’s Day
Oceans
-
March 8: Fact Sheet | United States Announces $800 Million in International Commitments for Protecting Our Ocean
Pandemic Accord
-
March 8: Statement | Joint Update by the Department of State and the Department of Health and Human Services on Negotiations Toward a Pandemic Accord
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
March 9
-
Statement by Administrator Samantha Power on the President’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget
-
Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Visits Can Tho City (Day 3)
-
Readout: USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman participated in the United Nations Least Developed Countries Meeting
-
Fact Sheet: Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 President’s Budget Request for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)
-
Statement: Remembering the Extraordinary Dana Hyde
March 8
-
Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Visits Ho Chi Minh City and Mekong Delta (Day 2)
-
Statement: Commemorating International Women’s Day
-
Press Release: The United States Provides $55 Million in Additional Food Assistance for Syrian Refugees in Jordan
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
March 8
-
Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on International Women’s Day
-
Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the U.S. Department of State’s 17th Annual International Women of Courage Awards Ceremony
-
Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum’s International Women’s Day Celebratory Dinner
-
Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Afghanistan
-
Explanation of Vote Following the Adoption of a UN Security Council Resolution Renewing the Sudan Panel of Experts Mandate
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)
March 8
-
Press Release: ODNI Releases 2023 Annual Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community
-
Report: 2023 Annual Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community
Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)
-
Press Release: CIA Names New Privacy and Civil Liberties Officer | March 8, 2023
Department of the Treasury
March 9
-
Press Release: U.S. Department of the Treasury Releases Greenbook, Outlining Tax Proposals to Reduce the Deficit, Expand Support for Working Families, and Ensure the Wealthy and Large Corporations Pay their Fair Shares
-
Sanctions: Treasury Targets Iran’s International UAV Procurement Network
-
Sanctions: Treasury Targets Sanctions Evasion Network Moving Billions for Iranian Regime
-
Joint Statement from the REPO Task Force
March 8
-
Readout: U.S. Candidate for President of the World Bank Ajay Banga Visit to Kenya
-
Sanctions: Marking International Women’s Day, Treasury Sanctions Iranian Officials and Entities for Serious Human Rights Abuses
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
-
Press Release: SEC Charges Software Company Blackbaud Inc. for Misleading Disclosures About Ransomware Attack That Impacted Charitable Donors | March 9, 2023
Department of Justice
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
March 9
-
Press Release: Department of Justice Fiscal Year 2024 Funding Request
-
Statement from Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco on the RESTRICT Act
-
Speech: Director Rachel Rossi of the Office for Access to Justice Delivers Remarks During the National Public Defense Day Tour Stop in Las Vegas
-
Press Release: Leader of International Drug Trafficking Organization Pleads Guilty to Cocaine Trafficking Conspiracy
-
Press Release: Former Wall Street Precious Metal Traders Sentenced for Wire Fraud
-
Press Release: Former Goldman Sachs Investment Banker Sentenced in $2.7B Bribery and Money Laundering Scheme
-
Press Release: CEO of Major Defense Contractor Charged with Bribery
-
Press Release: Justice Department’s Ongoing Section 8 Enforcement Prevents More Potentially Illegal Interlocking Directorates
-
Press Release: Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Ginseng Trafficking
-
Press Release: Mississippi Man Sentenced for Federal Hate Crime for Cross Burning
-
Press Release: Maryland Tax Preparer Convicted of Filing False Returns
March 8
-
Press Release: Justice Department Finds Civil Rights Violations by the Louisville Metro Police Department and Louisville/Jefferson County Metro Government
-
Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks on Civil Rights Violations by the Louisville Metro Police Department and Louisville/Jefferson County Metro Government
-
Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks on Civil Rights Violations by the Louisville Metro Police Department and Louisville/Jefferson County Metro Government
-
Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks on Civil Rights Violations by the Louisville Metro Police Department and Louisville/Jefferson County Metro Government
-
Press Release: Department of Justice Announces Review of Memphis Police Department’s Use of Force and De-escalation Policies, and a Separate Review of Specialized Units Across the Country
-
Press Release: Narcotrafficker Pleads Guilty to International Cocaine Trafficking Conspiracy
-
Press Release: Former U.S. Congressional Candidate Pleads Guilty in Conduit Campaign Contribution Case
-
Press Release: Eleventh Defendant Sentenced in $15 Million Scheme to Defraud Thousands of Spanish-Speaking United States Immigrants
-
Press Release: Philadelphia Woman Sentenced to 100 Months in Prison for Operating Fraudulent Debt Relief Scheme
-
Press Release: United States Obtains Warrant for Seizure of Airplane Owned by Russian Oil Company Valued at More Than $25 Million
-
Press Release: Justice Department Achieves Settlement with the Former Dr. Juan A. Rivero Zoo to Relocate Animals to Locations in the Continental United States
-
Press Release: Detroit-area Mortgage Broker Charged with Conspiring to Defraud the IRS and Filing False Tax Returns
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
March 9
-
Statement by Secretary Mayorkas on the President’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget
-
CISA Blog: Under the Promise of Early Success, CISA Expands its Beta Mobile App Vetting Service
-
CBP Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents recovered a stolen weapon at the Highway 83 checkpoint (Texas)
-
CBP Press Release: Construction Begins on CBP, GSA and Anzalduas International Bridge Board Partnership to Improve Commercial Infrastructure at the Anzalduas Port of Entry (Texas)
-
CBP Press Release: U.S. Border Patrol Apprehends 21 Non-Citizens from Haiti and the Dominican Republic Entering Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands (Puerto Rico)
March 8
-
CISA Press Release: CISA and Women in CyberSecurity Strengthen Partnership to Bridge Gender Gap in Cyber and Tech
-
CBP Press Release: CBP Officers Seize Nearly 150 Pounds of Narcotics (Texas)
-
CBP Press Release: Laredo Sector welcomes Acting Chief Patrol Agent (Texas)
-
CBP Press Release: Weslaco launches “Se Busca” campaign, Targeting Smugglers (Texas)
-
CBP Press Release: Border Patrol Rescues Infant from Suspected Child Trafficker (California)
-
CBP Press Release: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Conducted Operation Terminus at the Port of New York/Newark (New Jersey)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
-
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
March 9
-
Press Release: USTR Releases Fiscal Year 2024 Congressional Budget Justification
March 8
-
Readout of Ambassador Tai’s Meetings with Brazilian Government Officials
-
Readout of Ambassador Tai’s Meeting with Brazilian Labor and Environmental Leaders
-
Press Release: USTR, Department of Labor, and European Commission Co-Host Roundtable on Due Diligence for Responsible Business Conduct in Supply Chains with Unions, Businesses, and Civil Society
Department of Commerce/National Telecommunications & Information Administration (NTIA)
March 9
-
Press Release: President Biden’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Would Bolster Key Commerce Department Initiatives
-
Readout of Secretary Raimondo’s Meeting with Indian Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Readout of Secretary Raimondo’s Meeting with Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
-
Readout of Secretary Raimondo’s Meeting with Indian Minister of Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw
-
Readout of Secretary Raimondo’s Meeting with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval
-
Readout of Secretary Raimondo’s Meeting with Indian Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan
-
Press Release: Seven Contestants Selected for NTIA, DoD “2023 5G Challenge”
U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)
March 9
-
Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Compact Wallets and Components Thereof
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
March 9
-
Press Release: FTC Acts to Block Deal Combining the Two Top Mortgage Loan Technology Providers
-
Press Release: FTC Announces Tentative Agenda for March 16 Open Commission Meeting
March 8
-
Press Release: FTC Approves Final Order Requiring Michigan-Based Security Companies to Drop Noncompete Restrictions That They Imposed on Workers
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
March 9
-
Press Release: Chairwoman Rosenworcel & LA Mayor Bass Team Up to Promote ACP (Affordable Connectivity Program)
-
Press Release: FCC To Hold Open Commission Meeting Thursday, March 16, 2023
-
Press Release: FCC Announces CSRIC VIII Meeting on March 21
March 8
-
Speech: Commissioner Simington Addresses WISPAMERICA 2023
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
March 8
-
Press Release: CFPB Uncovers Illegal Junk Fees on Bank Accounts, Mortgages, and Student and Auto Loans
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
March 9
-
Statement by Secretary Vilsack on the President’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget
-
Press Release: President’s 2024 Budget Advances Efforts to Address the Nation’s Wildfire Crisis through Workforce Reform and Other Investments in Wildland Fire Management Programs
-
Press Release: USDA Announces Sign-up for Cost-Share Assistance for On-Farm Grain Storage in Areas with Limited Commercial Capacity Due to Severe Storms
-
Press Release: USDA Recommends Food Safety Tips, Additional Resources Before Potential Flooding in California
-
Press Release: USDA Announces More Than $43M Investment in Meat and Poultry Processing Research, Expansion and Innovation
March 8
-
Press Release: USDA Celebrates Inaugural National Biobased Products Day
-
Press Release: U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Key Staff Appointments
Department of Energy (DOE)
March 9
-
Statement by Energy Secretary Granholm on The President’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget
March 8
-
Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $6 Billion To Drastically Reduce Industrial Emissions and Create Healthier Communities
-
Press Release: Secretary Granholm CERAWeek Luncheon & Keynote Address
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)
-
Press Release: Sunshine Notice | March Commission Meeting (March 9, 2023)
Department of Interior (DOI)
March 9
-
Statement by Secretary Deb Haaland on the President’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget
-
Press Release: President’s 2024 Budget Advances Efforts to Address the Nation’s Wildfire Crisis Through Workforce Reform, Investments in Wildland Fire Management Programs
-
Press Release: Assistant Secretary Cantor Highlights Collaborative Ocean Stewardship at Our Ocean Conference in Panama
-
Press Release: Interior Department Announces $135 Million to Help Create Jobs and Revitalize Land in Coal Communities
March 8
-
Press Release: Advisory Committee Charts a Path Forward for Controlling Destructive Invasive Species
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
March 9
-
Statement by Administrator Regan on the President’s FY 2024 Budget
-
Press Release: U.S. Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Agency Partner to Support Reliable Electricity
March 8
-
Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Proposes Stronger Limits on Water Pollution from Power Plants
-
Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Availability of $16 Million for Pollution Prevention in Environmental Justice Communities
-
Press Release: EPA Announces $16 Million in Pollution Prevention Grants Funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
Department of Transportation
March 8
-
Press Release: USDOT’s Federal Railroad Administration Announces a Supplemental Safety Assessment of Norfolk Southern Railway’s Operations
Department of Labor
March 9
-
Press Release: Secretary Marty Walsh addresses President Biden’s fiscal year 2024 budget
-
Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
-
Press Release: Secretary Walsh unveils strategy to expand access for all young people to pathways toward high-quality careers
-
Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $190K in back wages, damages after finding St. Petersburg restaurants withheld wages to cover operating costs
March 8
-
Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Operating Engineers Local 150 renew alliance for workplace place safety, training in union’s apprenticeship program
-
Press Release: Administrative law judge affirms citations; Alabama automotive parts supplier to pay $1.3M in penalties after 20-year-old worker’s 2016 death
-
Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards more than $1.5M to provide employment, training services for transitioning Fort Bliss military service members
-
Press Release: Fire department concerns lead federal inspectors to identify dangerously blocked exit routes, fire extinguishers at Cincinnati Dollar General store
Department of Education
March 9
-
Statement by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on the President’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget
March 8
-
Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces Finalists in the Future Finder Challenge to Advance Digital Career Navigation Tools for Adult Learners
Health & Human Services (HHS)
March 9
-
Press Release: HHS Releases President’s Fiscal Year 2024 Proposed Budget
-
Press Release: HHS Reopens Health Sector Climate Pledge
March 8
-
Press Release: Joint Update by the Department of State and the Department of Health and Human Services on Negotiations Toward a Pandemic Accord
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
March 9
-
Press Release: FDA Seeks $7.2 Billion to Protect and Advance Public Health by Enhancing Food Safety and Advancing Medical Product Availability
-
Press Release: FDA Updates Mammography Regulations to Require Reporting of Breast Density Information and Enhance Facility Oversight
March 8
-
Press Release: FDA Proposes New Requirements for Tobacco Product Manufacturing Practices
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
March 9
-
Statement by Secretary Marcia Fudge on the President’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget
March 8
-
Press Release: Secretary Fudge Pens Open Letter on Addressing Junk Fees That Renters Face
General Services Administration (GSA)
March 9
-
Statement by GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan on the President’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget
Government Accountability Office (GAO)
March 9
-
Report: Payment Integrity | Additional Coordination Is Needed for Assessing Risks in the Improper Payment Estimation Process for Advance Premium Tax Credits
-
Report: Weapon Systems Sustainment | DOD Needs to Improve Its Reporting for Warehousing Pilot Program
-
Report: Nuclear Weapons | Technical Exceptions and Limitations Do Not Constrain DOD’s Planning and Operations
-
Report: Biodefense | Actions Needed to Address Long-Standing Challenges
March 8
-
Report: Science & Tech Spotlight | Securing Data for a Post-Quantum World
-
Report: Financial Technology | Products Have Benefits and Risks to Underserved Consumers, and Regulatory Clarity Is Needed
-
Report: Vehicle Safety | DOT Should Take Additional Actions to Improve the Information Obtained from Crash Test Dummies
-
Report: Child Welfare | HHS Is Taking Steps to Help States Support Relative Caregivers with Evidence-Based Programs