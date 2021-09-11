US Executive Branch Update – September 10, 2021

Saturday, September 11, 2021

This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day’s press releases.

Note: The United States will commemorate the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001, on Saturday.

POTUS’ Schedule*

9:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President’s Daily Brief | The White House

9:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT, The First Lady, and the Secretary of Education visit a local school

10:20 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady deliver remarks about how the Administration is helping to keep students safe in classrooms | Washington, D.C.

7:55 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews

8:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady depart Joint Base Andrews en route Queens, New York

9:10 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady arrive in Queens, New York

VPOTUS’ Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Washington, D.C., en route Hampton, Virginia

11:30 a.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will tour the Center for Atmospheric Sciences at Hampton University

12:05 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will convene a roundtable discussion with STEM students at Hampton University to discuss the value of HBCUs in training the next generation of CSTEM professionals as part of the U.S. Department of Education’s National HBCU Week

2:20 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Virginia en route Washington, D.C.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

11:30 a.m. EDT – Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

1:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President’s (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Thursday, September 9, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

COVID-Related

Remarks by President Biden on Fighting the COVID-⁠19 Pandemic

Executive Order on Ensuring Adequate COVID Safety Protocols for Federal Contractors

Executive Order on Requiring Coronavirus Disease 2019 Vaccination for Federal Employees

Readout: Biden Administration Highlights High Performers to Encourage More Widespread Action on Delivering Rental Assistance and Stopping Evictions

Foreign Affairs

Readout: Re-Launching the U.S.-Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue (HLED)

Fact Sheet: U.S. – Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue

Transcript: Background Press Call on the U.S.-Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue

Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Qatar Airways Charter Flight from Kabul (re: AFG)

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Call with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s Meeting with Philippine Officials

Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne Announcing the Inaugural U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council Meeting (Sept. 29 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

Remarks as Prepared for Delivery by Assistant to the President for Homeland Security, Dr. Liz Sherwood-Randall on the Future of the U.S. Counterterrorism Mission: Aligning Strategy, Policy, and Resources

Other Developments

Statement of President Joe Biden on Unemployment Insurance Claims

Letter to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Certain Terrorist Attacks

Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Certain Terrorist Attacks

Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Advances the Future of Sustainable Fuels in American Aviation

Nomination Withdrawal: Statement from the President on Withdrawal of David Chipman’s Nomination to Lead ATF

Nomination: President Biden Intends to Nominate Willie L. Phillips, Jr. as a Commissioner of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

Remarks by Vice President Harris before a Reproductive Rights Roundtable

Readout of White House Roundtable Meeting with AA and NHPI Faith Leaders (re: 9/11)

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, September 9, 2021

Proclamation on World Suicide Prevention Day, 2021

Proclamation on National Days of Prayer and Remembrance, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Holds a Media Availability (re: recent MENA trip)

Article: Austin Says Gulf State Responses Highlight Benefits of Allies, Partners

Article: 9/11 Pentagon Survivors Talk With High School, College Students About Experience

Article: Americans Show Support for Survivors of 9/11 Attack on the Pentagon

Press Release: DOD Launches Centers of Excellence at Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Contracts for September 9, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, September 10

September 9: Statement | Departure of Qatar Airways Charter Flight from Kabul

September 9: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al-Thani

September 9: Readout | Political Directors Small Group Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh/ISIS

September 9: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Locsin

September 9: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Before Their Meeting

September 9: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Commemorate the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 Attacks

September 9: Statement | The New U.S. Consulate General Matamoros, Mexico Project Honored with The Chicago Athenaeum’s 2021 International Architecture Award

September 9: Statement | The Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations and Embassy London Honor Anniversary of September 11 with Exhibit

September 9: Statement | U.S. Foreign Affairs Information Technology (FAIT) Fellowship Program Now Open

September 9: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: Administrator Samantha Power at the Commemoration of Uzbekistan’s 30th Year of Independence

Press Release : USAID Announces Additional $11.3 Million in COVID-19 Assistance to Support Vaccination and Other Health Efforts in the Philippines

Press Release: Administrator Samantha Power Meeting with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro L. Locsin Jr.

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Afghanistan

Press Statement from the UN Security Council Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of the September 11 Attacks

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield during a Visit of the UN Security Council to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum

Advisory: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield Leads UN Security Council Visit to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Call with New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson

Readout: Financial Stability Oversight Council Meeting on September 9, 2021

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Virtual Meeting with G7 Finance Ministers (re: international tax system)

Press Release: Settlement Agreement between the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control and NewTek, Inc.

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks Announcing Lawsuit Against the State of Texas to Stop Unconstitutional Senate Bill 8

Press Release: Justice Department Sues Texas Over Senate Bill 8

Press Release: Former Tallahassee City Commissioner and Business Partner Sentenced for Years-Long Bribery Scheme

Press Release: Three Operators of Financial Services Firm Charged and Arrested in Alleged $155 Million Investment Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Former Florida Department of Corrections Officer Sentenced for Civil Rights Conspiracy to Assault Youthful Offenders

Press Release: Colorado Man Sentenced to 16 Years in Federal Prison for Unprovoked Stabbing of Black Man

Press Release: Former Michigan Police Officer Sentenced to Three Years for Using Unreasonable Excessive Force During an Arrest

Press Release: Justice Department, EPA and the State of Michigan Reach Clean Air Act Settlement with Arbor Hills Energy LLC

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Remarks: Secretary Mayorkas Delivers Remarks at the National Press Club

Press Release: DHS Remembers | Honoring the Victims of the September 11th Attacks

Press Release : DHS to Increase Civil Penalties for Violations of the Federal Face Mask Requirement

Press Release: DHS Continues Temporary Protected Status Designations for El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua and Sudan

Press Release: CBP Modifies Forced Labor Finding on Top Glove Corporation Bhd. (Washington, D.C.)

Press Release: USBP & Partners Rescue Migrants (California)

Press Release: A Heroic Action by An Off-Duty Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agent Prevents Tragedy (Texas)

Press Release: Border Patrol and Partner Agencies Work Together to Stop Human Smuggling (Texas)

Press Release: CBP to Temporarily Halt Vehicular Traffic at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge During the 20th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony to Honor the 9/11 Attack Victims (Texas)

Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Assist Woman in Burning Vehicle (Texas)

Press Release: Del Rio Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Sex Offender (Texas)

Press Release: Air and Marine Operations Agents bicycle from Florida to New York to honor fallen heroes in Brotherhood Ride (Florida)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: FEMA Defines Equity in its Mission of Making Programs More Accessible

Press Release: Panama City, FL, Strengthens Critical Infrastructure for Future Disasters

Press Release: FEMA Approves Additional $1.9 Million in Hurricane Michael Recovery Expenses (Florida)

Press Release: Baptist Health Care Corporation Approved for $1 Million for Emergency Protective Measures (Florida)

Press Release: Renters May Apply for FEMA Assistance (Tennessee)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Tai’s Meeting with the Business Council for International Understanding

Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai on the Re-Launch of the U.S.-Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue

Department of Commerce

Press Release: Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo Co-chairs U.S.-Mexico High Level Economic Dialogue

Remarks: Secretary Raimondo’s Remarks on President Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda to the City Club of Cleveland

Blog: Honoring First Responders on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Sends Cease and Desist Demands to 10 Companies Suspected of Making Diabetes Treatment Claims without the Required Scientific Evidence

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Announces Tentative Agenda for September Open Meeting

Press Release: Hurricane Ida Communications Status Report for September 9, 2021

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Joins Government-Wide Sustainable Aviation Fuels Grand Challenge

Press Release : USDA Invests $700 million to Provide Relief to Small Producers, Processors, Distributors, Farmers Markets and Seafood Processing Vessels and Processors Impacted by COVID-19

Press Release: USDA Invests $464 Million in Renewable Energy Infrastructure to Help Rural Communities, Businesses and Ag Producers Build Back Better

Press Release: USDA Reminds Consumers to Handle Frozen Foods Safely This School Year

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Authorizes Second Exxon Strategic Petroleum Reserve Exchange to Bolster Fuel Supply Chain Following Hurricane Ida

Press Release: DOE Announces Nearly $65 Million for Biofuels Research to Reduce Airplane and Ship Emissions

Press Release: U.S. and Indian Ministers Revitalize the Strategic Clean Energy Partnership

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Highlights Clean Energy Commitments, Progress in Meeting with Renewable Energy Leaders

Department of Transportation

Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces New Federal Appointments to the WMATA Board

Department of Labor

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces $3.3M in grants to expand job opportunities for women in apprenticeships, nontraditional occupations

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces $7M funding opportunity to combat forced labor, child labor abuses in Mexico

Press Release: Federal court orders Massachusetts pizza restaurants, owner to pay $307K in back wages, damages to 14 employees after investigation, litigation

Press Release: Three New Hampshire employers pay over $56K in penalties, back wages after U.S. Department of Labor finds child labor, overtime violations at skating rinks

Press Release: Journeys shoe store pays $37K in penalties after U.S. Department of Labor finds employer had minors perform prohibited tasks

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Ohio stone manufacturer for repeatedly exposing workers to machine hazards

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces New Grant Program to Provide Funding to School Districts Being Penalized for Implementing COVID Safety Measures

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Awards Over $5 Million to Expand Services at HRSA’s Health Center Program School-Based Service Sites

Press Release: HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Releases Bold Proposal to Lower Prescription Drug Costs

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)