USCIS Makes More Cap-Subject H-1B Selections, Technical Problems in Notice Access
USCIS made more random Cap H-1B selections on July 28, 2021. Notifications started to go out today – July 29, 2021. Due to a glitch in the USCIS system, attorneys do not yet have access to the notices (although some employers do). USCIS is aware of this technical problem and is working to resolve it. In the meantime, if you receive notification that an employee has been selected, please forward that notice to your attorney. The filing period for the newly selected cases begins on August 2, 2021 and will close on November 3, 2021.