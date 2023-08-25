White House Finalizes Long-awaited Build America, Buy America, (BABA) Guidance

Thursday, August 24, 2023

The White House has announced long-awaited final guidance to federal agencies to implement domestic content and manufacturing requirements in federally funded infrastructure projects.

The Biden Administration guidance applies broadly to the use of iron, steel, and other common construction materials and products and, as a result, is expected to have broad implications for awardees of federal funding, prospective applicants, contractors, and suppliers.

Background

On November 15, 2021, President Biden signed into law the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) (P.L. 117-58), which includes the Build America, Buy America Act (BABA) requiring infrastructure projects receiving IIJA funding and other federal financial assistance to utilize certain domestically produced materials, including iron or steel products, manufactured products, and construction materials (“the BABA requirements”).

On August 23, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) published final guidance to federal awarding agencies on BABA’s requirements in the Federal Register. The final guidance follows initial implementation guidance published by OMB in Memorandum M-22-11 in April 2022.

Our insight on the Build America, Buy America (BABA) guidance covers:

Scope and Applicability

Classification of Materials

Requirements for Types of Materials

Waiver Process

Future Agency and OMB Guidance

