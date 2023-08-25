August 25, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 237
Article By

Patricia Doersch
Jennifer Tharp
Michael D. Hawthorne

Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP
White House Finalizes Long-awaited Build America, Buy America, (BABA) Guidance

Thursday, August 24, 2023

The White House has announced long-awaited final guidance to federal agencies to implement domestic content and manufacturing requirements in federally funded infrastructure projects.

The Biden Administration guidance applies broadly to the use of iron, steel, and other common construction materials and products and, as a result, is expected to have broad implications for awardees of federal funding, prospective applicants, contractors, and suppliers.

Background

On November 15, 2021, President Biden signed into law the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) (P.L. 117-58), which includes the Build America, Buy America Act (BABA) requiring infrastructure projects receiving IIJA funding and other federal financial assistance to utilize certain domestically produced materials, including iron or steel products, manufactured products, and construction materials (“the BABA requirements”).

On August 23, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) published final guidance to federal awarding agencies on BABA’s requirements in the Federal Register. The final guidance follows initial implementation guidance published by OMB in Memorandum M-22-11 in April 2022.

Our insight on the Build America, Buy America (BABA) guidance covers:

  • Scope and Applicability
  • Classification of Materials
  • Requirements for Types of Materials
  • Waiver Process
  • Future Agency and OMB Guidance

Read full insight here.

About this Author

Patricia Doersch
Patricia Doersch
Partner

Patricia Doersch is a partner in the firm’s Transportation, Infrastructure & Local Government Public Policy Practice. She assists transportation agencies, corporations and municipal governments in achieving their goals before the federal government, with a focus on assisting automotive industry clients address federal regulatory requirements and compliance matters.

Patricia brings a wealth of experience shaping transportation policy and legislation within the federal government. She served as Majority Counsel for the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Highways...

Jennifer Tharp
Jennifer Tharp
Associate

Jennifer Tharp is an associate in the Environmental, Safety & Health group. During law school, she completed a summer internship with a private research university, where her projects included regulatory analysis for counsel of both the university and health system. She also worked as a research assistant for a nonprofit operating federally funded research and development centers on tasks including policy analysis and compliance.

She provides clients with assistance in environmental, safety and health-law sectors.

She provides clients with assistance in environmental, safety and health-law sectors. 

...
Michael D. Hawthorne
Michael D. Hawthorne
Associate

Michael Hawthorne is an associate in the Public Policy Practice, who draws upon his Capitol Hill and government investigations experience to advise clients on policy issues in several areas, including financial services, tax, and transportation and infrastructure.

Prior to joining the firm, Michael developed a strong background in public policy and congressional procedure, serving as a law clerk for the US House Committee on Ways and Means and US Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

Michael graduated from...

