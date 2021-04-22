WorkforceWednesday: Retirement Plan Cybersecurity Risk, Vaccine Administration Accommodations, COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement

Wednesday, April 21, 2021

It’s #WorkforceWednesday! Here’s a rundown of some of the top developments in employment law and workforce management this week.

Guidance for Mitigating Retirement Plan Cybersecurity Risk

Last week, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Employee Benefits Security Administration issued its first cybersecurity best practices guidance for retirement plans. To assist plan sponsors and fiduciaries with their responsibilities to prudently select and monitor service providers, the guidance outlines considerations they can use to determine that service providers follow strong cybersecurity practices. Read more.

Vaccine Administration Accommodations

Employers with on-site nurses or medical professionals should be aware that employees refusing to administer the COVID-19 vaccine for religious reasons may require reasonable accommodations. An employer might consider a range of accommodations.

DOJ’s Heightened COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) reports that as of March 26, 2021, the agency had publicly charged 474 defendants with criminal offenses in connection with COVID-19-related schemes across 56 federal districts to recover more than $569 million in U.S. government funds. Businesses that received government relief through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act should anticipate a continued increase in criminal and civil enforcement activity and investigations in the coming months. Learn more.

Other Highlights

New Mexico Enacts Broad Paid Sick Leave Law

New Mexico’s recently enacted Health Workplaces Act requires employees to accrue paid sick leave (PSL) at a rate of at least one hour for every 30 hours worked, up to a maximum of 64 hours, beginning on the later of (i) the commencement of employment or (ii) July 1, 2022. There is no waiting period to use PSL, and employees may use any available PSL as it is accrued. PSL may be taken in one-hour increments, unless the employer allows PSL to be taken in smaller increments of time. Click for more.