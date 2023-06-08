Workplace Strategies Watercooler 2023: Is It #TimesUp on #MeToo? [PODCAST]

Thursday, June 8, 2023

In this podcast recorded at our recent national Workplace Strategies seminar, Liz Falcone (Office Managing Shareholder, Portland, OR), Evan Citron (Shareholder, New York), and Kathryn Bird (Partner, Toronto) discussed the evolution of the #MeToo movement years after the movement gained significant traction in October 2017. Our speakers commented on how the #MeToo movement has contributed to an increased number of sexual harassment claims and larger damages awards. They also addressed the legislative response to the #MeToo movement, including limitations on the arbitrability of claims, prohibition of nondisclosure provisions, and longer statutes of limitations.