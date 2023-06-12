Workplace Strategies Watercooler 2023: TECHPLACE™ Talk—ChatGPT, Biometrics, and AI? Oh My! [Podcast]
In this podcast recorded at the firm’s national Workplace Strategies seminar, the co-chairs of Ogletree Deakins’ Technology Practice Group, Danielle Ochs and Jenn Betts, discuss the impact of new and emerging technologies in the workplace—specifically ChatGPT. Jenn and Danielle provide an overview of artificial intelligence (AI) and how it’s being used in the workplace, and discuss the EEOC’s announcement that it intends to hold employers accountable for their use of AI in hiring and recruiting decisions. Danielle and Jenn also discuss ways in which emerging AI technologies, such as ChatGPT, raise new concerns for the workplace and employers and how employers can protect their “smart” workplaces from technological traps.