Jennifer Betts
Danielle Ochs

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
Workplace Strategies Watercooler 2023: TECHPLACE™ Talk—ChatGPT, Biometrics, and AI? Oh My! [Podcast]

Sunday, June 11, 2023

In this podcast recorded at the firm’s national Workplace Strategies seminar, the co-chairs of Ogletree Deakins’ Technology Practice Group, Danielle Ochs and Jenn Betts, discuss the impact of new and emerging technologies in the workplace—specifically ChatGPT. Jenn and Danielle provide an overview of artificial intelligence (AI) and how it’s being used in the workplace, and discuss the EEOC’s announcement that it intends to hold employers accountable for their use of AI in hiring and recruiting decisions. Danielle and Jenn also discuss ways in which emerging AI technologies, such as ChatGPT, raise new concerns for the workplace and employers and how employers can protect their “smart” workplaces from technological traps.

 

Jennifer Betts, Ogletree, Litigation attorney
Jennifer Betts
Shareholder

Jenn Betts represents and counsels employers regarding complex traditional labor and employment matters. Jenn has extensive experience with employment issues. She has defended numerous employment class and collective actions for clients in a wide array of industries including retailers, manufacturers, banks, and in the energy sector. 

Jenn also has broad National Labor Relations Act experience, having tried numerous unfair labor practice trials in front of NLRB administrative law judges involving claims such as workforce terminations, allegedly unlawful policies,...

[email protected]
412 246 0153
www.ogletree.com
Danielle Ochs
Danielle Ochs, Ogletree Deakins, Employer Defense Lawyer, arbitration proceedings Attorney
Shareholder

Ms. Ochs works in the San Francisco office of Ogletree Deakins, where she is a Shareholder. She has nearly 20 years of experience as a civil litigator, with an emphasis on the defense of employment-related claims in federal and state trial and appellate courts and administrative agencies. Ms. Ochs’ experience includes successfully defending employers in both jury and bench trials and in arbitration proceedings. In addition to her active labor and employment litigation practice, Ms. Ochs has litigated a range of business disputes including, trade secrets, unfair...

[email protected]
415-536-3429
www.ogletree.com
