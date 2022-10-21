401(k) Compliance Check #10: Magic Words – Best Practices for 401(k) Plan SPDs

Wednesday, October 19, 2022

To help employers properly administer their 401(k) plans, in 2022, Foley & Lardner LLP is authoring a series of monthly “401(k) Compliance Check” newsletters. This article includes some tips for drafting a best-in- class 401(k) plan summary plan description (SPD).

In last month’s 401(k) Compliance Check, we discussed IRS limits on participant 401(k) plan contributions and how to address contributions that exceed those limits. This month we provide some best practices for drafting a 401(k) plan SPD.

Why is This Topic Important?

While the old adage “the plan document governs” continues to hold true, the content of your 401(k) plan SPD is very important for many reasons, including the following:

ERISA requires plan administrators to accurately and thoroughly describe the terms of the 401(k) plan in an SPD, using plain language that plan participants can understand;

In spite of the rule that the plan document governs participants’ rights to benefits under a 401(k) plan, courts sometimes allow participants to rely on SPDs when they are more favorable than a plan document if the participants can demonstrate that they relied on those more favorable terms or to resolve unclear plan provisions; and

Simple language can go a long way toward supporting a plan administrator’s interpretation and application of the terms of a 401(k) plan.

What Should We Include in Our 401(k) Plan SPD?

Following the steps below will help you ensure that your SPD is not only legally compliant but also helpful to plan participants and supportive of the way that you administer the plan.