June 27, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 178
30

Employment, Labor, Workforce Management

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Commercial Litigation Update - EBG

AI Takes the Stand – Speaking of Litigation Podcast [VIDEO]

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

New episode of our podcast, Speaking of Litigation: From chart-topping artificial rap songs to employment screening tools, artificial intelligence (AI) is not only a societal phenomenon but also a growing legal dilemma.

Trial lawyers around the globe are focused on the emergence of AI-related disputes in and out of the courtroom.

Epstein Becker Green attorneys Teddy McCormick, Jim Flynn, and Ali Nienaber illustrate the influence that AI has on litigation, employment practices, music, and more.

©2023 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.
