March 11, 2021

Volume XI, Number 70

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

March 10, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 09, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 08, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Kristin L. Bryan
Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP
Consumer Privacy World
Advertisement

BREAKING NEWS: US Chamber of Commerce Expresses Support for the Information Transparency and Personal Data Control Act

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Following up on our post from this morning, the US Chamber of Commerce in an open letter today threw its support behind the Information Transparency and Personal Data Control Act.  As set forth in the open letter (see link below), the Chamber writes that “The Information Transparency & Personal Data Control Act is a much-needed step in the right direction toward protecting the privacy of all Americans equally.  This bill would enhance certainty by offering consumers clear and meaningful rights and would enable the business community to continue innovating.  The bill would ensure that consumers are afforded meaningful transparency that enables them to direct how personal information is used, collected, and shared.”

For more on this development and what it all means, stay tuned.

US_Chamber_Letter_of_support_for_DelBene_Privacy_bill-March_10_2021

Advertisement
© Copyright 2020 Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLPNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 69
Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Kristin L. Bryan Litigation Attorney Squire Patton Boggs Cleveland, OH & New York, NY
Kristin L. Bryan
Senior Associate

Kristin Bryan is a litigator experienced in the efficient resolution of contract, commercial and complex business disputes, including multidistrict litigation and putative class actions, in courts nationwide.

She has successfully represented Fortune 15 clients in high-stakes cases involving a wide range of subject matters.

As a natural extension of her experience litigating data privacy disputes, Kristin is also experienced in providing business-oriented privacy advice to a wide range of clients, with a particular focus on companies handling customers’ personal data. In this...

kristin.bryan@squirepb.com
216-479-8070
www.squirepattonboggs.com
www.squirepattonboggs.com/en/blogs
Advertisement
Advertisement