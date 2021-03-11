BREAKING NEWS: US Chamber of Commerce Expresses Support for the Information Transparency and Personal Data Control Act

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Following up on our post from this morning, the US Chamber of Commerce in an open letter today threw its support behind the Information Transparency and Personal Data Control Act. As set forth in the open letter (see link below), the Chamber writes that “The Information Transparency & Personal Data Control Act is a much-needed step in the right direction toward protecting the privacy of all Americans equally. This bill would enhance certainty by offering consumers clear and meaningful rights and would enable the business community to continue innovating. The bill would ensure that consumers are afforded meaningful transparency that enables them to direct how personal information is used, collected, and shared.”

For more on this development and what it all means, stay tuned.

US_Chamber_Letter_of_support_for_DelBene_Privacy_bill-March_10_2021