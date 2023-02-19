February 19, 2023

February 17, 2023

February 16, 2023

William E. Grob
Christopher M. Cascino

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
In The Breakroom With Bill, Episode 7: Intermittent FMLA Leave in Perpetuity? Latest DOL Opinion Letter Sheds Light on Accommodations [Podcast]

Saturday, February 18, 2023

In this podcast, host Bill Grob is joined by Chris Cascino to discuss the U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) new opinion letter on how the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) applies in employee scheduling. Our speakers discuss the background of the opinion letter, the intricacies of offering intermittent leave for an indefinite period of time, and the DOL’s stance that employees may limit their work schedules on an intermittent leave basis in perpetuity. Bill and Chris also discuss the methods available to employers in terms of scheduling, the intersection of the Americans with Disabilities Act with the FMLA, and undue hardship exemptions under the ADA.

William E. Grob
Shareholder

Bill Grob focuses his practice exclusively on labor and employment law representing management. He has served as lead trial counsel in cases in federal and state courts, and has extensive experience as lead counsel in a variety of labor and employment matters, including numerous collective actions, involving wage/hour and overtime litigation, race discrimination, disability discrimination, leave issues and harassment. Much of Bill’s practice involves representing professional sports teams and organizations, theme parks, entertainment venues and organizations,...

Christopher M. Cascino
Of Counsel

Chris is Board Certified in labor and employment law by the Florida Bar. Chris devotes himself to helping employers faced with the risks of Fair Labor Standards Act collective action and workplace class action litigation.

Employers face an increasing number of Fair Labor Standards Act collective actions and workplace class actions from the plaintiffs’ bar, in addition to continuing government-initiated enforcement actions. Chris focuses his practice on helping employers litigate these actions to a successful conclusion, and providing practical advice to employers to limit future...

