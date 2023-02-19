In The Breakroom With Bill, Episode 7: Intermittent FMLA Leave in Perpetuity? Latest DOL Opinion Letter Sheds Light on Accommodations [Podcast]

Chris is Board Certified in labor and employment law by the Florida Bar. Chris devotes himself to helping employers faced with the risks of Fair Labor Standards Act collective action and workplace class action litigation.

Employers face an increasing number of Fair Labor Standards Act collective actions and workplace class actions from the plaintiffs’ bar, in addition to continuing government-initiated enforcement actions. Chris focuses his practice on helping employers litigate these actions to a successful conclusion, and providing practical advice to employers to limit future...