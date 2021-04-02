April 2, 2021

Volume XI, Number 92

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

April 02, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 01, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 31, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Jeanne Hamburg
Norris McLaughlin P.A.
MORE THAN YOUR MAⓇK™
Advertisement

The CASE Act: A Small Claims Court for Copyright Infringement

Friday, April 2, 2021

One of the past year’s most important U.S. copyright bills, the Copyright Alternative in Small-Claims Enforcement Act of 2020 (the CASE Act) was passed in December. It establishes an administrative tribunal process for copyright claims of up to $30,000. Though targeted to small parties, larger businesses that own massive amounts of copyrightable content will also benefit. Additionally, the law also permits DMCA claims of contributory infringement by social media platforms and other Internet Service Providers and hosts of web content.

The CASE Act

United States federal courts have exclusive subject matter jurisdiction over copyright claims. Pursuing relief for copyright violations can be a costly and time-consuming endeavor and is often too expensive for small copyright holders and, where the claim is small, not cost-effective for larger parties. The CASE Act is designed to address this issue. In accordance with the law, the United States Copyright Office has been instructed to set up a Copyright Claims Board to adjudicate small claims. The board will consist of a three-member panel of experienced copyright claims officers. The administrative tribunal is empowered to resolve copyright claims with potential damages up to $30,000. Statutory damages are limited to $15,000.

Thus, the CASE Act provides an additional legal tool to help deter and remedy the infringement. The law’s small claims process makes it easier and less costly for copyright holders to assert their rights, challenge infringement, and disincentive further violations.

Copyright Infringement

Defendants, however, are more likely to face relatively weak copyright claims although the CASE Act allows them to opt-out within 60 days, thereby securing dismissal without prejudice from the Copyright Claims Board. If a defendant opts out, the copyright holder must proceed with traditional federal litigation. This tactic may disincentivize the plaintiff from pursuing its claim and also frustrates the Act’s original purpose of making copyright claims affordable.

Claimants can request that the Board facilitate a settlement, providing a system for early resolution. Once the case is decided, however, the CASE Act, offers very limited recourse for appeal. Similar to binding arbitration, the parties can challenge the Board’s decision only on the basis of fraud, misrepresentation, or misconduct, and may not directly appeal to a federal court.

Advertisement
©2020 Norris McLaughlin P.A., All Rights ReservedNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 92
Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Jeanne Hamburg IP Attorney Norris McLaughlin New York
Jeanne Hamburg
Member

Jeanne Hamburg concentrates her practice in all aspects of copyright and trademark law, both in litigation and in the transactional area.  Resident in the New York City office, she assists clients in a broad range of industries with their IP needs.  In each year since 2009, Jeanne has been recognized in New York Super Lawyers® for Intellectual Property and Intellectual Property Litigation. Only five percent of New York attorneys are given this honor. Additionally, Jeanne is ranked in the 2019 World Trademark Review 1000 – The World’s Leading Trademark...

jhamburg@norris-law.com
917-369-8894
norrismclaughlin.com
Advertisement
Advertisement