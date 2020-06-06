CBOE Exchange Proposes to Temporarily Extend the Filing Deadline for Certain Supervision-Related Reports

Friday, June 5, 2020

On June 1, Cboe Exchange, Inc. (Cboe) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a proposed rule change to amend Rule 8.16 and Rule 9.2 to temporarily extend the filing deadline for certain supervision-related reports, which Cboe previously extended from April 1 to June 1 and from June 1 to June 30.

The proposed amendments are made in connection with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has placed stress on market participants’ information technology infrastructure and the required deployment of significant resources, including to implement and continuously adapt business continuity plans. In addition, the proposed amendments are consistent with the temporary relief recently reissued by the Financial Industry Reporting Authority (FINRA), extending the deadline for member firms to submit their supervision-related reports (FINRA Rule 3120 Report and FINRA Rule 3130 certification) from the initial extension deadlines of June 1 to June 30.

The proposed rule changes will become effective upon filing in the Federal Register. A copy of the proposed rule is available here.