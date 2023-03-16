March 16, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 75
Bill Shuster
Austin Harrison

Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP
Capital Thinking Blog

A Complimentary Infrastructure Funding Solution: The Federal Infrastructure Bank

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Despite the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill’s historic $1.2 trillion investment in U.S. infrastructure, the American Society of Civil Engineers estimates an additional $2 trillion is needed to repair our deteriorating infrastructure. The federal government cannot address U.S. infrastructure funding needs alone. The Federal Infrastructure Bank (“the Bank”) would work directly with states and localities to identify priority projects and secure private capital to advance infrastructure needs across the United States.

The Bank is a nimble, efficient, and sustainable investment structure that will create an avenue for private infrastructure investment. The Bank would be privately owned, managed, and funded and established by Congress to complement existing government funding programs. As a market tool designed to advance U.S. infrastructure regardless of project cost, the Federal Infrastructure Bank will:

  • Create new funding streams for states and municipalities to redirect Federal Formula Funds for projects that do not have a pledged revenue source.

  • Help States fulfill the Match Requirement to secure Discretionary Grants and complement existing federal funding programs

  • Require a minimum investment in rural areas

  • Raise $100 billion in equity, leveraged at a 10:1 debt-to-equity ratio to support $1 trillion in infrastructure investment

The infrastructure bank concept is not new as over thirty state infrastructure banks (“SIB”) were created in the late 1990’s but only a handful remain successful today. A central reason for the lack of SIB success is due to reliance on government funding and an inability to attract private capital. Similarly, multiple national infrastructure bank proposals have been introduced in Congress but have not advanced – largely due to issues such as reliance on annual federal funding, excessive government oversight, and the inability to tap into private funding necessary to propel U.S. infrastructure investment. Conversely, the Federal Infrastructure Bank will leverage investor interests by securing investment from pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional investors.  

On January 24, U.S. Representatives Daniel Webster (R-FL) and Colin Allred (D-TX) introduced the bipartisan Federal Infrastructure Bank Act of 2023 (H.R. 490), a bill to support capital access for infrastructure projects throughout the United States.

H.R. 490 would establish the Federal Infrastructure Bank as national bank charter “to facilitate investment in, and the long-term financing of, economically viable U.S. infrastructure projects.” The Bank would complement federal and state infrastructure investments by creating additional avenues to secure project financing. For example, Bank funds could be used to satisfy federal matching requirements, fully unlocking additional federal opportunities currently out of reach for many state and local governments and other public sector entities. Further, the Bank would serve as a resource for state and local partners attempting to navigate complex federal financing and programmatic requirements. 

© Copyright 2023 Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP
About this Author

Bill Shuster Congressman Squire Patton Boggs senior policy advisor
Bill Shuster
Senior Policy Advisor

Congressman Bill Shuster, senior policy advisor, provides strategic advice and consulting to clients on a wide range of public policy matters, including transportation, infrastructure and local governments. During his tenure, Congressman Shuster was one of the most respected Members of Congress while serving in the US House of Representatives. His public service career was devoted to fostering, promoting and expanding economic opportunities across the country. A former Chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Congressman Shuster earned a...

[email protected]
202-457-6171
www.squirepattonboggs.com/en
Austin Harrison
Austin Harrison Public Policy Attorney Squire Patton Boggs Washington DC
Associate

Austin Harrison, a member of our Public Policy Strategic Advocacy Practice, draws upon domestic and international policy experience to advise clients on matters involving administrative law, land use matters and various public policy matters, including authorizing legislation, appropriations and working with Congress to address agency actions.

Austin counsels clients in a variety of areas, including defense, energy and environment, transportation, agriculture and regulatory matters involving cannabis, hemp and CBD. He assists clients in developing comprehensive regulatory and...

[email protected]
202-457-6331
www.squirepattonboggs.com
www.squirepattonboggs.com/en/blogs
