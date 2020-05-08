May 8, 2020

 

May 08, 2020

May 07, 2020

May 06, 2020

May 05, 2020

Article By
Erin D. Schilling
Stephanie A. Wolters
Polsinelli PC
Polsinelli At Work

EEO-1 Reporting Delayed Until March 2021 Due to COVID-19

Friday, May 8, 2020

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) announced May 7, 2020 that it will delay until March 2021 the annual filing of the EEO-1 Component 1 Report, which requires covered employers to report by job category the race, ethnicity and gender of its employees.  At that time, pending approval from the OMB, covered employers will be required to file both the 2019 and 2020 EEO-1 Component 1 Reports. 

Covered employers include those with 100 or more employees and federal contractors with 50 or more employees and a federal contract of $50,000 or more.  Note that employers with less than 100 employees who are owned or affiliated with another entity such that the combined employee count is over 100 employees may also be required to file this report.

Covered employers are encouraged to confirm that all employees have had the opportunity to voluntarily self-identify their gender, ethnicity and race and to make sure records are kept of this information for future reporting in 2021.  If an employer identifies employees who have not responded to this voluntary invitation, employers may re-extend the invitation and/or rely on employment documents such as an I-9 or visual observation.  If an employer needs to rely on visual observation, it will be easier to gather this information now rather than waiting until 2021.

