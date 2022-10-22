October 22, 2022

Volume XII, Number 295

39

October 21, 2022

October 20, 2022

October 19, 2022

Lauren B. Hicks
Tina Lam

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
EEOC Updates ‘EEO Is the Law’ Poster After Nearly 13 Years

Thursday, October 20, 2022

On October 19, 2022, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) released its “Know Your Rights: Workplace Discrimination is Illegal” poster, updating the “Equal Employment Opportunity is the Law” poster and supplement that many employers are required to post. The poster summarizes the federal laws enforced by the EEOC prohibiting job discrimination or retaliation based on protected characteristics or activities. The information includes a new QR code link, providing workers and applicants with quick access to instructions for filing a charge of workplace discrimination with the EEOC.

The EEOC identified the following key changes to the poster:

  • “Uses straightforward language and formatting”;

  • “Notes that harassment is a prohibited form of discrimination”;

  • “Clarifies that sex discrimination includes discrimination based on pregnancy and related conditions, sexual orientation, or gender identity”; and

  • “Provides information about equal pay discrimination for federal contractors.”

The second page of the poster covers federal contractors and subcontractors and programs or activities receiving federal financial assistance. The federal contractor section includes information that was previously contained in the separate “EEO is the Law” supplemental poster. The incorporated information features a section about pay secrecy, inclusion of sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes under Executive Order 11246, and updated language per regulations under the Vietnam Era Veterans’ Readjustment Assistance Act of 1974.

The new poster also provides a brief introduction to the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) and several methods of contact. Employers seeking to update the posting can find copies of the poster in English and Spanish and more information at the EEOC’s website.

© 2022, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 293
Lauren B. Hicks
Of Counsel

*Currently licensed in Indiana only.

Lauren Hicks devotes the majority of her practice to representing federal contractors and subcontractors in compliance evaluations and administrative enforcement actions triggered by the United States Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP).

Ms. Hicks counsels employers on the preparation, management, and defense of their affirmative action programs and related matters, including jurisdictional analyses and preventative strategies. She has extensive experience with investigating and resolving systemic...

[email protected]
404-870-1838
www.ogletree.com
Tina Lam
Tina Lam Associate Birmingham Employment
Associate

Tina earned her J.D. and M.B.A. in May 2012 from Samford University, where she served as an Associate Editor and later as an Articles Editor for the American Journal of Trial Advocacy. She also served as Justice of Phi Alpha Delta, President of Women in Law, Associate Director of Cumberland’s Trial Advocacy Board, Lieutenant Governor of Alabama for Regional Affairs for the American Bar Association Student Division, and member of the Career Development Advisory Board. Tina also interned for the Honorable Elisabeth A. French of the Jefferson County Circuit Court.

After law...

[email protected]
12057144410
www.ogletree.com
