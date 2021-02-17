Employment Law This Week: OSHA’s Updated COVID-19 Guidance, CDC’s New Mask Guidance, Biden Administration Rollbacks [VIDEO]

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

As featured in #WorkforceWednesday: This week, we look at updated safety and mask guidance and the top workplace regulations the Biden administration has rolled back.

OSHA Updates COVID-19 Guidance

In response to President Biden's executive order, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has released revised guidance for employers. The new guidance includes recommendations that employers provide vaccines to eligible employees, implement COVID-19 prevention programs, and provide face coverings to all employees, whether they have been vaccinated or not.

CDC Issues New Mask Guidance

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued revised mask-wearing guidance that emphasizes important mask practices for slowing the spread of COVID-19, including proper fit and masks with layers or double masks. It is not yet clear if OSHA will also adopt the new CDC mask guidance.

Biden Administration Rolls Back Workplace Regulations

In month one, the Biden administration is rolling back Trump-era policies at a steady pace, and many of those changes directly impact the workplace. The rollbacks have affected areas like the voluntary wage and hour compliance program, several Fair Labor Standards Act opinion letters, and pro-business guidance from the National Labor Relations Board