EPA Issues Temporary Policy in Response to COVID-19

Monday, March 30, 2020

On March 26, 2020, Susan Parker Bodine, U.S. EPA Assistant Administrator for Enforcement and Compliance Assurance, issued the following COVID-19 Implications for EPA’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Program. This temporary policy is effective retroactively beginning March 13, 2020.

Review of its terms and conditions for qualification for abeyance of civil enforcement is advised as operations are managed. This policy acknowledges states have independent authorities relative to enforcement.

Click here to view the EPA memo on the temporary enforcement policies.