July 21, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 202
Advertisement

38

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

July 21, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 20, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 19, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Environmental, Safety & Health Squire Patton Boggs Practice Group

Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP
Global Projects View

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

ESG in Infrastructure Projects

Friday, July 21, 2023

Large construction or development companies should be paying attention as manufacturing and other large consumer-facing corporations struggle to address issues related to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) issues. Most publicly traded companies in these sectors are somewhere in the journey of establishing ESG programs and implementing the related accounting and reporting mechanisms.

In particular, companies pursuing public-private partnerships (P3) may encounter unique ESG expectations or demands from public entities. From sustainability and sourcing commitments and labor practice specifications to environmental justice expectations, a company with a robust ESG program will be better equipped to credibly pursue and undertake P3 projects.

Unique ESG issues may arise in large development or infrastructure projects. Although the numbers are hard to parse (embedded carbon from construction activities is often combined with operational emissions from the built environment), construction activities worldwide account for a significant amount of greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions. As one example, concrete production and use alone is estimated to account for 4 – 8% of global GHG emissions. On the social impact side, large infrastructure projects often involve disputes over rights of way or land use conversion that give rise to environmental justice concerns (e.g., pipeline or transmission projects across native lands; easements or eminent domain actions in disadvantaged urban neighborhoods). The largest infrastructure projects can involve substantial land conversion and/or displacement of people. Companies seeking to affirmatively manage such issues would be well-advised to start their own ESG journey.

What ESG is Not

Corporate ESG programs should not be viewed as a “check-the-box” exercise to satisfy shareholders, board members, or communities. Any effort that begins with that goal is a waste of corporate resources and will not provide lasting value to the organization.

As with any potential flavor of the decade (see, e.g., ISO standards, Environmental Management Systems), it is not productive to pick something “off the shelf” and just do it. Our experience is that anything “off-the-shelf” goes right back on the shelf once it is “done.” Likewise, be wary of any consultant claiming to provide a “plug and play” approach.

What ESG Can Be

A focus on ESG is, we think, better viewed as one potential management tool to understand and manage issues associated with a certain category of impacts or risks to an organization. For example, an ESG program, if properly implemented, can identify areas of unique vulnerability (e.g., environmental risks or social risks associated with company practices). In that light, an ESG program should focus on areas of risk unique to the given institution (corporation or government entity). A publicly traded company will want to be mindful of the reporting metrics employed by various rating services and any public disclosure requirements (such as the proposed SEC reporting rules in the United States). Those mechanisms will dictate program breadth and reporting mechanisms, but all organizations should enter an ESG process seeking to address areas of greatest potential threat to the given organization.

To make this more concrete (pun intended), any ESG journey should begin with an assessment of ESG risks and the establishment of goals and metrics. As an example, an organization undertaking large construction projects may perceive unique ESG risks associated with materials supply, focusing on everything from conflict-free sourcing and fair labor practices to use of sustainable materials. As noted above, other organizations may have unique challenges and opportunities with physical project execution and land use needing to address possible impacts to local or regional communities.

A thoughtful, well-developed ESG policy provides structure around these risk evaluations, prompting the identification of key issues, mitigation of risks and issues, and sustainable success by establishing metrics, goals, and both internal and external reporting mechanisms. If done well, implementation of an ESG policy will inform decision-making and ease project execution. If done poorly, it can get in the way of both.

© Copyright 2023 Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLPNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 202
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Environmental, Safety & Health Squire Patton Boggs Practice Group

Squire Patton Boggs' Environment, Safety & Health Group is one of the largest and most well regarded practices in the world. With a dedicated, highly experienced team, that encompasses every aspect of complex environmental, safety and health litigation, rulemaking and policy development, compliance counseling, project siting and infrastructure development, property acquisition, site remediation and brownfields redevelopment, and water rights and water resource management.

They bring you the benefit of our exceptional experience in a wide array of industries, including iron and...

[email protected]
614-365-2750
www.squirepattonboggs.com
www.squirepattonboggs.com/en/blogs