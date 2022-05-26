FCC Announces Nine More State Robocall Investigation Partnerships

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”) Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced on May 17, 2022 “new robocall investigation partnerships with the Attorneys General of Iowa, Florida, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, and South Carolina.” In addition to these new agreements, the FCC is building on its existing robocall investigation partnership with the New York Department of State.

This means that 36 States and the District of Columbia have now signed Memoranda of Understanding to join the “FCC Enforcement Bureau to share evidence, coordinate investigations, pool enforcement resources, and work together to combat illegal robocall campaigns and protect American consumers from scams.”

https://www.fcc.gov/document/fcc-signs-robocall-partnerships-nine-more-state-attorneys-general