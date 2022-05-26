May 26, 2022

Volume XII, Number 146
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

May 26, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 25, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 24, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 23, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Paul C. Besozzi

Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP
Consumer Privacy World

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

FCC Announces Nine More State Robocall Investigation Partnerships

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”) Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced on May 17, 2022 “new robocall investigation partnerships with the Attorneys General of Iowa, Florida, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, and South Carolina.” In addition to these new agreements, the FCC is building on its existing robocall investigation partnership with the New York Department of State.

This means that 36 States and the District of Columbia have now signed Memoranda of Understanding to join the “FCC Enforcement Bureau to share evidence, coordinate investigations, pool enforcement resources, and work together to combat illegal robocall campaigns and protect American consumers from scams.”

https://www.fcc.gov/document/fcc-signs-robocall-partnerships-nine-more-state-attorneys-general

© Copyright 2022 Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLPNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 145
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Paul Besozzi Telecommunications Attorney Squire Patton Boggs Washington DC
Paul C. Besozzi
Senior Partner

Paul Besozzi concentrates his practice in the wireless, broadband and emerging technology areas. His extensive experience of more than 30 years in the telecommunications field includes regulatory, transactional, legislative and litigation matters for clients ranging from wireless service and infrastructure providers to resellers of long-distance service, including cellular, personal communications services, specialized mobile radio, point-to-point microwave, advanced wireless services and other emerging wireless technologies.

Paul represents clients before the federal and state...

paul.besozzi@squirepb.com
202-457-5292
www.squirepattonboggs.com
www.squirepattonboggs.com/en/blogs
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement