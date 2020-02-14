February 14, 2020

 

February 14, 2020

February 13, 2020

February 12, 2020

February 11, 2020

Article By
Michael T. Foley
Susan Light
Jack A. West
Katten
Corporate and Financial Weekly Digest

FINRA Requests Comments on Proposed Amendments to CAB Rules

Friday, February 14, 2020

On January 14, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) issued Regulatory Notice 20-03 announcing that it had concluded its retrospective review of Rule 5250 (Payments for Market Making), which generally prohibits members from receiving payments for market making. Based on the review, FINRA has elected to maintain the rule without change.

Regulatory Notice 20-03 is available here.

Michael T. Foley, Katten, Lawyer, Finance, FINRA, Chicago
Michael T. Foley
Special Counsel

Michael Foley represents broker-dealers, investment advisers and other financial services industry participants with respect to a broad spectrum of legal and regulatory matters arising under the federal securities laws.

Michael has nearly 20 years of experience in private practice and in-house at both a large, full-service broker-dealer and at an online discount broker-dealer, advising broker-dealers and other financial institutions regarding compliance with the federal securities and commodities laws, and with the regulations of the US Securities and Exchange...

michael.foley@katten.com
312-902-5452
katten.com
Susan Light
Susan Light, Katten Law Firm, Finance Law Attorney, New York
Partner

Susan Light focuses her practice on financial services regulatory matters. She counsels broker-dealers, hedge funds, investment banks and financial services clients on enforcement issues involving the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), other self-regulatory organizations (SROs) and state and federal regulatory authorities. She has particular experience related to sales practice issues, financial and operational issues, anti-money laundering, crowdfunding, cybersecurity, and cryptocurrencies.

Previously, Sue was a senior vice president and chief counsel of Enforcement for FINRA, where she supervised all aspects of regulatory investigations, negotiations, settlements and disciplinary hearings concerning a wide variety of FINRA rules and federal securities laws. Prior to its merger with FINRA, she served in a similar role with NYSE Regulation, Inc. and helped lead the integration of the two enforcement departments. Earlier, Sue was a trial attorney in the Office of the District Attorney for Bronx County, New York.

Sue is a frequent speaker on regulatory and compliance topics for broker-dealer and securities conferences. She also advises several professional journals on securities industry topics.

susan.light@katten.com
212-940-8599
katten.com
Jack A. West
Jack West Financial Attorney Katten
Associate

Jack West is an associate in the Financial Markets and Funds practice.

jack.west@katten.com
312-902-5463
katten.com