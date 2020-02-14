FINRA Requests Comments on Proposed Amendments to CAB Rules

Susan Light focuses her practice on financial services regulatory matters. She counsels broker-dealers, hedge funds, investment banks and financial services clients on enforcement issues involving the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), other self-regulatory organizations (SROs) and state and federal regulatory authorities. She has particular experience related to sales practice issues, financial and operational issues, anti-money laundering, crowdfunding, cybersecurity, and cryptocurrencies.

Previously, Sue was a senior vice president and chief counsel of Enforcement for FINRA, where she supervised all aspects of regulatory investigations, negotiations, settlements and disciplinary hearings concerning a wide variety of FINRA rules and federal securities laws. Prior to its merger with FINRA, she served in a similar role with NYSE Regulation, Inc. and helped lead the integration of the two enforcement departments. Earlier, Sue was a trial attorney in the Office of the District Attorney for Bronx County, New York.

Sue is a frequent speaker on regulatory and compliance topics for broker-dealer and securities conferences. She also advises several professional journals on securities industry topics.