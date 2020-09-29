September 29, 2020

September 29, 2020

September 28, 2020

Najia S. Khalid
Ashley Moore
Wiggin and Dana LLP
Immigration and Compliance Briefing: New Fiscal Year Brings New Fees, Forms, and Visa Bulletin

Monday, September 28, 2020

USCIS Fee Changes and New Forms

On October 2, 2020 the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' (USCIS) new fee schedule will go into effect. Most immigration benefit requests will see a significant increase in fees (weighted average increase is 20%).  Notably, USCIS implemented separate fees for each I-129 nonimmigrant visa category, moving away from a uniform fee for the I-129 form. While the fee for the H-2A and H-2B unnamed beneficiary categories will decrease, all other I-129 nonimmigrant work visa categories, including the H-1B and L-1, will see significant increases (the I-129F, the fiancé visa and only non-work visa using the Form I-129, will decrease). The American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) has published a table listing the new fees here.  Lawsuits challenging the fee increases have been filed and additional litigation is anticipated.

USCIS is also publishing new forms, including multiple new I-129 forms for different nonimmigrant visa categories. Preview forms are available on the USCIS website.

Extended I-9 Compliance Flexibility

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced another extension of the temporary COVID-19 policy allowing flexibility in I-9 compliance for businesses operating completely remotely due to the pandemic. The temporary flexibility was initially announced in March and has now been extended for an additional 60 days, through November 14, 2020. See our prior client alert outlining related I-9 completion steps here. Guidance on how to obtain, remotely inspect, and retain copies of the identity and employment eligibility documents to complete Section 2 of Form I-9 is available on the USCIS website. Employers should monitor the DHS and ICE websites for additional updates and be mindful of the criteria to utilize the flexibility policy.

October 2020 Visa Bulletin Released

The much anticipated October 2020 Visa Bulletin was released by the Department of States to kick off Fiscal Year 2021. Each month the Visa Bulletin is updated based on the number of available immigrant visas in quota-subject categories and published online here. Due to COVID-19 related travel restrictions, U.S. Consulate closures world-wide, and the correspondingly high number of unused visas from Fiscal Year 2020 ending on September 30, a significant number of visas are now available. This will primarily impact employment-based visas which saw fewer pandemic-related interruptions than family-based immigrant visa categories, and in particular Indian nationals in the third employment-based preference category (EB-3 for Skilled Workers, Professionals, and Other Workers, accounting for 28.6% of the worldwide level, plus any numbers not required by first and second preferences, each of which also account for 28.6% of the worldwide level).  Although there may be an increased supply of immigrant visas, it remains to be seen if this will equate to immigrant visas being issued in higher numbers given limited government processing capacity and continued consulate closures due to COVID, and the anticipated influx of even more applications. 

Najia S. Khalid
Najia S. Khalid
Partner

Najia is a business immigration lawyer who has dedicated her career to helping U.S. and international employers hire individuals with specialized skills her clients need to grow and thrive.

An immigrant herself, Najia is Co-chair of Wiggin and Dana’s Immigration and Nationality Law and Compliance Practice Group and was the firm’s first attorney focusing entirely on immigration law. Employers often consult Najia to clarify complex business immigration requirements in a dynamic enforcement environment.

Najia represents a wide range of organizations in their business immigration...

nkhalid@wiggin.com
203-498-4314
www.wiggin.com
Ashley Moore
Ashley Moore Immigration Attorney Wiggin and Dana
Associate

Ashley Moore is a Business Immigration Associate in Wiggin and Dana’s Labor, Employment and Benefits Department in the New Haven office.

Prior to joining Wiggin and Dana, Ashley worked for a boutique immigration firm in St. Louis, MO, as an associate immigration attorney.  She has experience with advising and counseling clients on immigration benefits and consequences and has worked on a wide range of immigration cases, including family-based immigrant visas, removal of conditions, naturalization, asylum, removal defense, employment-based visas, appeals, and delay litigation.

Ashley’s experience, including her externships with the Migrant and Immigrant Community Action Project and as a Global Law Fellow with Roma Tre Immigration Clinic in Rome, Italy, illustrates her commitment and passion for immigration law.  She also volunteered at the Metro St. Louis Equal Housing Opportunity Council as a Student Mediator and worked with Legal Services of Eastern Missouri as a Summer Law Intern.

Ashley earned her J.D./L.L.M. at Washington University School of Law, where she was awarded the CALI award for excellence in International Courts and Tribunals and the Multi-Party and Public Policy Dispute Resolution. She also earned her M.A. in Human Rights from Central European University and her B.A. in Anthropology and Italian Studies from University of New Hampshire.

amoore@wiggin.com
203.498.4372
www.wiggin.com