February 2, 2022

Volume XII, Number 33
February 02, 2022

February 01, 2022

January 31, 2022

Raymond G. Lahoud

Norris McLaughlin P.A.
Immigration Law Blog - Norris McLaughlin

Immigration Employment Opportunities with Juan Martinez [PODCAST]

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Norris McLaughlin is pleased to air the debut episode of Norris Speaks: Immigration Matters, hosted by the Chair of the Immigration Group, Attorney Raymond Lahoud.  In this first episode, Ray is joined by his good friend, Juan Martinez, to talk about Juan’s journey towards building his American Dream in the Lehigh Valley, by taking Lehigh Valley restaurant management and entrepreneurship to a different level, through Martinez Hospitality, among one his many investments in Pennsylvania.

©2022 Norris McLaughlin P.A., All Rights ReservedNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 33
Raymond G. Lahoud
Member

Raymond G. Lahoud, Chair of the firm’s Immigration Law Practice, focuses exclusively on the area of immigration law and deportation defense for individuals, families, small to large domestic and multinational businesses and corporations, employers, international employees, investors, students, professors, researchers, skilled professionals, athletes, and entertainers, in every type of immigration or deportation defense matter—whether domestic or foreign.  While Ray’s immigration practice is global in reach, with service to individuals and organizations across the United States and beyond,...

