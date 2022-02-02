Immigration Employment Opportunities with Juan Martinez [PODCAST]

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Norris McLaughlin is pleased to air the debut episode of Norris Speaks: Immigration Matters, hosted by the Chair of the Immigration Group, Attorney Raymond Lahoud. In this first episode, Ray is joined by his good friend, Juan Martinez, to talk about Juan’s journey towards building his American Dream in the Lehigh Valley, by taking Lehigh Valley restaurant management and entrepreneurship to a different level, through Martinez Hospitality, among one his many investments in Pennsylvania.